Europe Data Center Colocation Market to Reach USD 11.8 Billion, Industry Insights and Competitive Analysis 2027 - Arizton

Nov 22, 2022, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe data center colocation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during 2022-2027. Several governments initiative is expected to promote data center investments, such as subsidies on procurement of land for data center development, renewable energy procurement, and electricity tariffs, will drive the European data center colocation market during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a higher impact on the Europe data center colocation market, with many on-premises data center operators migrating their infrastructure to colocation and cloud platforms. The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in developing countries, which the pandemic will further fuel.
Europe Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 8.2 Billion
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 11.8 Billion
|
Market Size by Area (2027)
|
Around 7 Million Sq. Ft
|
Market Size by Power Capacity (2027)
|
1,409 MW
|
CAGR (2022-2027)
|
6.19 %
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Segmentation Analysis
|
Colocation Services, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography
|
Key Regions & Countries
|
Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and Other Western European Countries), Nordics (Norway, Finland & Iceland, Sweden, Denmark), Central & Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Other Central & Eastern European Countries)
|
Key Companies
|
3data, 3S Group, AQ Compute, Artnet, Aruba, AtlasEdge, atNorth, Bahnhof, Beyond.pl, China Mobile, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, DigiPlex (IPI Partners), Digital Realty, DATA4, Echelon Data Centres, EcoDataCenter, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Euclyde Data Centers, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, Green Mountain, IXcellerate, KDDI, Liberty Global, Magenta Telekom, MTS, Neterra, Netia, Nautilus Data Technologies, NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe, NTT Global Data Centers, Orange Business Services, Proximity Data Centres, Pure Data Centres, Rostelecom Data Centers, Stadtwerke Feldkirch, T5 Data Centers, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Vantage Data Centers, Verne Global, VIRTUS Data Centres, VK Cloud Solutions, Yandex, and Yondr
|
New Data Center Investors
|
ClusterPower, Global Technical Realty, and Stratus DC Management
|
Page number
|
570
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs
|
Market Dynamics
|
Increasing data center investments, 5G deployments to fuel edge data centers, growth in cloud service adoption, the impact of covid-19 on the market, increasing adoption of big data & IoT, and growing submarine & inland connectivity.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download the free Sample Report.
Europe, especially the FLAPD market, is among the top colocation markets worldwide, witnessing considerable colocation demand year-on-year. In addition, secondary markets such as Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Poland, and Austria also witness a significant increase in colocation demand. Nordics is a popular investment destination owing to low power cost and the availability of free cooling, in addition to government policies and incentives. In Central and Eastern Europe, Poland is a rapidly growing market and is turning into a regional expansion hotspot for hyperscalers, which will also drive up the wholesale colocation demand.
The Europe market is witnessing the entry of new investors, such as Global Technical Realty, and ClusterPower, among others, which will propel the market revenue in the coming years. Regarding colocation revenue, retail colocation contributed over 70% of the revenue in 2021. The colocation prices vary from country to country; markets like the UK, Germany, and France have the highest colocation pricing within Europe. Government support via subsidies on land procurement for data center development and renewable energy procurement will continue to be significant growth factors for the region.
Why Should You Buy This Research Report?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Europe data center colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the investment in Europe by colocation and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the region.
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Europe data center colocation market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Europe.
- The Europe data center colocation market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
To download the free sample report, Click: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3537
The European data center colocation market is one of the major data center markets worldwide and has several global and local data center operators. Investments in data center construction across Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris (FLAP) and Ireland data center markets in Europe have grown significantly. These markets have been the largest in terms of IT infrastructure procurement. Also, the adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly by local enterprises across the Nordics, which has propelled the local demand for colocation services.
Moreover, the European colocation market is highly competitive, with many providers investing in new facilities and expanding their existing ones to accommodate customer demand. Also, the new entrants are investing millions of dollars in constructing core and shell properties across Europe. These new facilities are expected to be fully commissioned within two years of the initial build-out.
In 2021, the UK data center colocation market by area was valued at 619 thousand sq. ft, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% to reach 752 thousand sq. ft by 2027. The UK data center market has witnessed a surge in the adoption of UPS systems with N+1 redundancy and diesel generators. Moreover, Equinix's London 7 facility has a UPS redundancy of N+1 and a diesel generator redundancy of N+2. In NTT Global Data Centers' (e-Shelter) London, 1 data center facility is equipped with two separate UPS systems with N+1 redundancy, with power from two grid connections and diesel generators at N+1 redundancy.
The Europe data center colocation market will witness continuous adoption of cloud services among SMEs, along with a heightened interest in the digital transformation of businesses. Consequently, there will be a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), attracting more data center investments in the European region. In 2021, West European countries such as the UK, Germany, Ireland, France, and the Netherlands emerged as leading markets in the European region with a considerable surge in colocation data center investments. Also, the West European region accounted for a revenue share of over 75%.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report
Prominent Colocation Investors
- 3data
- 3S Group
- AQ Compute
- Artnet
- Aruba
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Beyond.pl
- China Mobile
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- Digital Realty
- DATA4
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Green Mountain
- IXcellerate
- KDDI
- Liberty Global
- Magenta Telekom
- MTS
- Neterra
- Netia
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Proximity Data Centres
- Pure Data Centres
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Stadtwerke Feldkirch
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- VK Cloud Solutions
- Yandex
- Yondr
New Data Center Investors
- ClusterPower
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
Recent Development
- In January 2022, Colt Data Centre Services announced the acquisition of around ten parcels of land across locations such as Frankfurt, London, and Paris.
- In April 2021, Equinix announced the completion of its AM7 data center in Amsterdam, with an area of around 44,000 square feet.
- In April 2021, Edgecore announced a data center in Berkshire, the UK, with an area of around 78,000 square feet.
- In February 2021, IXcellerate acquired 34 acres of land in the southern part of Moscow to build a large data center campus.
- In March 2021, Vantage Data Centers announced a data center project in Newport, Wales, with an area of around 260,000 square feet.
Market Segmentation
Colocation Service
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Region
- Western Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
Explore the data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Europe Data Center Power Market - The European data center power market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2027. The emergence of fuel cell generators is also positively impacting the European data center power market. In May 2020, Rolls-Royce and Daimler partnered to develop generator systems with hydrogen fuel cells for data centers to run carbon-neutral facilities.
Europe Data Center Market - Europe's data center market to record investments of USD 65.7 billion by 2027. The increasing bandwidth requirements, cloud adoption, advanced technology such as AI, IoT, Big data, and data center consolidation are significant factors driving the Europe data center market growth. The European data center market is dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. The adoption of cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly by local enterprises across the region, boosting the Europe data center colocation market and managing to host services demand in the industry.
Western Europe Data Center Market - Western Europe data center market is projected to reach USD 44.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.16% during 2022-2027. By the next few years, data center operators will consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the efficiency of their facilities. In terms of fuel cell deployments, Bloom Energy is leading the market. Regarding UPS and rack PDU infrastructure, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group are the leading market players. In terms of generators, Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market.
Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market – Central and Eastern Europe data center market witnessed investments of USD 7.25 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.68 billion by 2027. Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for developing many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud computing services and applications will continue to grow across Central and Eastern European countries, leading to the further development of large data centers in the market.
Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objective
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling System
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
4.4.7 Market Segmentation by General Construction
4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
4.4.9 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2.1 Key
7.3 Internet Exchange Points
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G To Boost EDGE Data Center Deployment
8.2 Increase in Sustainable Initiatives Among Data Center Operators
8.3 Growth in Adoption Of AI-Based Infrastructure
8.4 Rise in Smart City Development & Other Government Initiatives
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers
9.2 Covid-19 Boosting Data Center Investments
9.3 IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Centers
9.4 Rise in Data Center Investments
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints for Data Center Construction
10.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce
10.3 Security Challenges in Data Centers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Five Forces Analysis
11.7.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.7.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.7.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 IT Infrastructure
12.4 Electrical Infrastructure
12.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.6 General Construction
13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5 Storage Infrastructure
13.6 Network Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 UPS Systems
14.4 Generators
14.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.6 PDUS
14.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Cooling Systems
15.4 Racks
15.5 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.4 Chiller Units
16.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
16.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.7 Other Cooling Units
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Core & Shell Development
18.4 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.5 Building & Engineering Design
18.6 Physical Security
18.7 Fire Detection and Suppression
18.8 DCIM/BMS Solutions
19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview of Tier Standards
19.3 Tier I & II
19.4 Tier III
19.5 Tier Iv
20 Geography
20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21 Russia
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.1.1 Market Overview
21.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
21.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
21.5 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
22 Poland
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.1.1 Market Overview
22.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
22.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
22.5 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
23 Austria
23.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.1.1 Market Overview
23.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
23.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
23.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
23.5 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
24 Czech Republic
24.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.1.1 Market Overview
24.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
24.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
24.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
24.5 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
25 Other Central and Eastern European Countries
25.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.1.1 Market Overview
25.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
25.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
25.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
25.5 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
26 Competitive Landscape
26.1 IT Infrastructure
26.2 Support Infrastructure
26.3 Construction Contractors
26.4 Data Center Investors
27 Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
27.1 ARISTA NETWORKS
27.2 ATOS
27.3 BROADCOM
27.4 CISCO SYSTEMS
27.5 DELL TECHNOLOGIES
27.6 EXTREME NETWORKS
27.7 FUJITSU
27.8 HITACHI VANTARA
27.9 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE)
27.10 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
27.11 IBM
27.12 INSPUR
27.13 JUNIPER NETWORKS
27.14 LENOVO
27.15 NETAPP
27.16 PURE STORAGE
28 Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
28.1 3M
28.2 ABB
28.3 AERMEC
28.4 AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING
28.5 AKSA POWER GENERATION
28.6 ALFA LAVAL
28.7 CARRIER
28.8 CATERPILLAR
28.9 CONDAIR
28.10 CUMMINS
28.11 DAIKIN APPLIED
28.12 DELTA ELECTRONICS
28.13 EATON
28.14 HITEC POWER PROTECTION
28.15 JOHNSON CONTROLS
28.16 KYOTOCOOLING
28.17 LEGRAND
28.18 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
28.19 PERKINS ENGINES
28.20 PILLER POWER SYSTEMS
28.21 RITTAL
28.22 ROLLS-ROYCE
28.23 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
28.24 SIEMENS
28.25 STULZ
28.26 TRANE (INGERSOLL RAND)
28.27 VERTIV
29 Prominent Construction Contractors
29.1 AODC
29.2 ARUP
29.3 AECOM
29.4 AURORA GROUP
29.5 DATADOME
29.6 DEERNS
29.7 DIPL.-ING. H. C. HOLLIGE
29.8 ETOP
29.9 FLUOR CORPORATION
29.10 FREE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING
29.11 GREENMDC
29.12 HAKA MOSCOW
29.13 ICT FACILITIES
29.14 IMOS
29.15 ISG
29.16 KKCG GROUP
29.17 MACE
29.18 PORR GROUP
29.19 STRABAG
29.20 TECHKO
29.21 TETRA TECH
29.22 QUMAK
29.23 WARBUD
29.24 WINTHROP ENGINEERING AND CONTRACTING
29.25 ZAUNERGROUP
30 Prominent Data Center Investors
30.1 3DATA
30.2 3S GROUP
30.3 ARTNET
30.4 AMAZON WEB SERVICES
30.5 BEYOND.PL
30.6 DIGITAL REALTY
30.7 EQUINIX
30.8 GOOGLE
30.9 IXCELLERATE
30.10 MAGENTA TELEKOM
30.11 MICROSOFT
30.12 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS (MTS)
30.13 NETERRA
30.14 NETIA
30.15 NTT GLOBAL DATA CENTERS
30.16 ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
30.17 ROSTELECOM DATA CENTERS
30.18 STADTWERKE FELDKIRCH
30.19 VK CLOUD SOLUTIONS (MAIL.RU)
30.20 YANDEX
31 New Entrants
31.1 CLUSTERPOWER
31.2 DATA4
31.3 VANTAGE DATA CENTERS
32 Report Summary
32.1 Key Takeaways
33 Appendix
34.1 Abbreviations
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm offering cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services. We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953690/EUROPE_DATA_CENTER_COLOCATION_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article