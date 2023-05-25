Europe Data Center Construction Market Worth $14.2 Bn in 2028, More than $4 Bn Opportunity in Next 5 Years - Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

25 May, 2023

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2022-2028.

Europe Data Center Construction Market Report by Arizton
Europe Data Center Construction Market Report by Arizton

Browse In-Depth TOC on Europe Data Center Construction Market 
86 – Tables 
152 – Charts 
528 – Pages

The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) is a key driving factor for the European data center construction market. Government initiatives aimed at digitalizing their respective countries have instilled confidence among operators to establish operations in the region. For example, the UK government has implemented a cloud strategy to promote cloud adoption within the country. This has led to a continuous increase in the adoption of cloud services by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of their digital transformation efforts. Many organizations in Europe are progressively migrating their workloads to the cloud, resulting in a surge in demand for data center construction. Furthermore, both local and global data center providers have invested heavily in the European market, leading to significant growth in the construction of self-built hyperscale data center facilities.

Europe Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 14.2 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 10.5 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

5.23 %

Market Size - Area (2028)

7.98 Million Square Feet

Power Capacity (2028)

1,631 MW

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

Western Europe (Netherlands, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal), Other Western European Countries (Nordics, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland &Iceland), and Central and Eastern European Countries (Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, and Other Central & Eastern European Countries)

Market Dynamics

Cloud-Based Services Adoption to Drive the Data Center Market

Shift From On-Premises to Cloud and Colocation

The Advent of IoT & Big Data Technologies

Government Support for Data Center Development

Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity

Adoption of OCP and Hyperscale Infrastructure

Key Insights

  • There is a high demand for retail colocation services in developing countries, driven by organizations with limited budgets and demanding geographical distribution capacities. Additionally, there is increasing demand for wholesale colocation services from cloud providers, enterprises, IoT, and big data organizations.
  • The UK, Germany, and France are among the top contributors to the Europe data center construction market in terms of investment, area, and power capacity. Western Europe led the way with a cumulative growth of over USD 57 billion during the forecast period. The presence of FLAP cities such as Frankfurt and Paris has attracted significant regional data center investments.
  • Germany leads the Europe data center construction market with an overall investment of more than USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and a cumulative growth of more than USD 12 billion expected during the forecast period.
  • The growth in data center development has led to increased competition among data center contractors implementing new sustainable methods. Operators are opting for these contractors to enhance their green credentials.
  • Labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays drive significant greenfield and modular data center development growth in certain regions. This has increased the revenue of modular data center solutions providers such as Vertiv, Dell, and HPE.
  • The government's interest in promoting data center investments through the land for development and renewable energy procurement, and reducing electricity tariffs, will drive the colocation market in Europe during the forecast period. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power data center facilities will likely continue, with several operators signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies.
  • Digitalization across businesses will contribute to a surge in data center investments by colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunication providers. Telecom companies such as Ericsson, Orange, T-Mobile, A1 Telekom, O2 (Telefonica), Vodafone, and others are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in the region.
  • New players will likely enter the Europe data center construction market due to the increasing demand for data storage and hosting services. Still, they will face competition from local and established global players. However, supply chain disruptions, increasing inflation rates, shortage of skilled workforce, and political disturbances in some European countries will likely harm the market.
  • Apart from construction, installation, and commissioning services, data centers also invest in improving physical security, monitoring, and management of facilities through data center infrastructure management (DCIM) on a real-time basis.

Post-Purchase Benefit     

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion     
  • 10% of customization

The European Data Center Construction Market by Fire Detection & Suppression to Reach $325.3 Million by 2028.

Data center operators prefer cross-zone detection when implementing spot smoke detection systems. This approach requires the activation of two alarms before any subsequent action, such as opening a pre-action valve or triggering clean agent discharge. Cross-zone detection minimizes the risk of unwarranted discharge of fire suppression systems while maintaining business continuity and avoiding false alarms. Fire and safety codes mandate the installation of detectors beneath the floor or above the ceiling, particularly in the ceiling area where fire-prone components like HVAC piping, electrical feeders, and IT cables are located.

Modular edge data centers' growth is expected to drive further market expansion. Gaseous fire suppression systems are projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, although water-mist systems may see some adoption by a select number of data center operators. Vendors will continue to innovate in the field of fire suppression systems, particularly in terms of extinguishing agents.

Rise in District Heating Concept Boosting Market Opportunities

Europe has witnessed immense growth in its data center ecosystem in recent years. Most data center operators are building massive facilities covering a large area. Data centers are energy-intensive facilities that consume the largest electric power and water quantities.

Data center construction and operations are major contributors to harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, local communities are often against data center construction and commissioning. However, district heating can help address or resolve the issue, as most energy from a data center is emitted as heat. Thus, a 50MW data center can generate 50MW heat distributed to commercial and residential establishments. The data center waste heat utilization in district heating across European data centers has been practiced for over a decade. Distributing waste heat from industrial buildings with residential and commercial requirements in proximity is known as district heating. District heating is generally observed in places with high average annual cold climates. District heating through data center heat waste has been prevalent for over a decade.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

  • Colocation Data Centers
  • Hyperscale Data Centers
  • Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

  • Air-based Cooling Technique
  • Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Western Europe
    • Netherlands
    • The U.K.
    • Germany
    • France
    • Netherlands
    • Ireland
    • Switzerland
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Belgium
    • Portugal
  • Other Western European Countries
    • Nordics
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
    • Norway
    • Finland &Iceland
  • Central and Eastern European Countries
    • Russia
    • Poland
    • Austria
    • Czech Republic
    • Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Major Vendors

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Aermec
  • Alfa Laval
  • Aksa Power Generation
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Condair
  • Climaveneta
  • Cummins
  • D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
  • Daikin Applied
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • ebm-papst
  • EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
  • Enrogen
  • FlaktGroup
  • Grundfos
  • Güntner
  • GESAB
  • HiRef
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Honeywell International
  • Johnson Controls
  • KOHLER-SDMO
  • KyotoCooling
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Munters
  • NetNordic
  • Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
  • Perkins Engines
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
  • Vertiv
  • ZIEHL-ABEGG

Prominent Construction Contractors

  • AECOM
  • Altron
  • AODC
  • AEON Engineering
  • APL Data Center
  • ARC:MC
  • Ariatta
  • ARSMAGNA
  • Artelia
  • Arup
  • Aurora Group
  • Atkins
  • Basler & Hofmann
  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
  • Bouygues Construction
  • Callaghan Engineering
  • Cap Ingelec
  • Caverion
  • Coromatic
  • Collen
  • COWI
  • DataDome
  • Deerns
  • Designer Group
  • Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
  • Dornan
  • Etop
  • Exyte
  • DPR Construction
  • Eiffage
  • EYP MCF
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Ferrovial
  • Free Technologies Engineering
  • Future-tech
  • Granlund Group
  • GreenMDC
  • Gottlieb Paludan Architects
  • Haka Moscow
  • ICT Facilities
  • IDOM
  • IMOS
  • ISG
  • JCA Engineering
  • JERLAURE
  • Kirby Group Engineering
  • KKCG Group
  • Linesight
  • LPI Group
  • M+W Group (EXYTE)
  • Mace
  • Mercury
  • Metnor Construction
  • MT Hojgaard
  • Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)
  • NORMA Engineering
  • Oakmont Construction
  • PM Group
  • PORR Group
  • PQC
  • Quark
  • Ramboll Group
  • RED
  • Reid Brewin Architects
  • Royal HaskoningDHV
  • Skanska
  • SPIE UK
  • Starching
  • STO Building Group
  • STRABAG
  • STS Group
  • Sweco
  • TECHKO
  • Tetra Tech
  • TPF Ingénierie
  • TTSP
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Warbud
  • Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
  • YIT
  • ZAUNERGROUP

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • 3data
  • 3S Group
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Artnet
  • Atman
  • Apple
  • Aruba
  • AtlasEdge
  • AQ Compute
  • atNorth
  • Bahnhof
  • Beyond.pl
  • China Mobile
  • Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
  • CyrusOne
  • DATA4
  • DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
  • Digital Realty
  • Echelon Data Centres
  • EcoDataCenter
  • EdgeConneX
  • Equinix
  • Euclyde Data Centers
  • Facebook (Meta)
  • Global Switch
  • Google
  • Green Mountain
  • Hyperco
  • Iron Mountain
  • IXcellerate
  • KDDI
  • Liberty Global
  • Magenta Telekom
  • Microsoft
  • MTS
  • Nautilus Data Technologies
  • NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
  • Neterra
  • Netia
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Orange Business Services
  • Proximity Data Centres
  • Pure Data Centres
  • Rostelecom Data Centers
  • Stadtwerke Feldkirch
  • T-Mobile
  • T5 Data Centers
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Verne Global
  • Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
  • VK Cloud Solutions
  • Yandex
  • Yondr

New Entrants

  • ClusterPower
  • Global Technical Realty
  • Stratus DC Management

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:   

Western Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Europe Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Table of Contents 

1. MARKET AT A GLANCE

2. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

2.1. KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

2.1.1. KEY TRENDS

3. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

3.1. HIGH ADOPTION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

3.2. INCREASE IN 5G DEPLOYMENTS AIDING IN GROWTH OF EDGE DATA CENTERS

3.3. SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES ATTRACTING DATA CENTER OPERATORS

3.4. RISE IN DISTRICT HEATING CONCEPT

3.5. INNOVATIVE CONSTRUCTION TECHNIQUES FOR DATA CENTERS

4. MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

4.1. ADOPTION OF CLOUD-BASED SERVICES TO DRIVE DATA CEN

4.2. SHIFT FROM ON-PREMISES TO CLOUD AND COLOCATION

4.3. ADVENT OF IOT & BIG DATA TECHNOLOGIES

4.4. GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENTS

4.5. GROWING SUBMARINE AND INLAND CONNECTIVITY

4.6. ADOPTION OF OCP AND HYPERSCALE INFRASTRUCTURE

5. MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.1. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS HAMPERING THE GROWTH

5.2. CONCERNS OVER CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS

5.3. LACK OF SKILLED WORKFORCE HAMPERING DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION

5.4. SECURITY CHALLENGES IMPACTING GROWTH OF DATA CENTERS

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

6.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

6.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7. FACILITY TYPE

7.1. COLOCATION DATA CENTER

7.1.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.1.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.1.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.2. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER

7.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

7.2.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.2.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.2.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.3. ENTERPRISE DATA CENTER

7.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

7.3.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.3.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.3.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

8. INFRASTRUCTURE

8.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

8.2. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

8.3. ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

8.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

8.3.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

8.4. MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

8.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

8.4.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

8.5. GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

8.5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

8.5.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9. ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

9.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

9.2. UPS SYSTEMS

9.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

9.2.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.3. GENERATORS

9.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

9.3.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.4. TRANSFER SWITCHES & SWITCHGEAR

9.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

9.4.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.5. PDUS

9.5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

9.5.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.6. OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

9.6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

9.6.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10. MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

10.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

10.2. COOLING SYSTEMS

10.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

10.2.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.3. RACKS

10.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

10.3.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.4. OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

10.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

10.4.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11. COOLING SYSTEMS

11.1. CRAC & CRAH UNITS

11.1.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

11.1.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.2. CHILLER UNITS

11.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

11.2.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.3. COOLING TOWERS, CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS

11.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

11.3.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.4. ECONOMIZERS & EVAPORATIVE COOLERS

11.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

11.4.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.5. OTHER COOLING UNITS

11.5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

11.5.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12. COOLING TECHNIQUES

12.1. AIR-BASED COOLING TECHNIQUES

12.1.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

12.1.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2. LIQUID-BASED COOLING TECHNIQUES

12.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13. GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

13.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

13.2. CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT

13.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

13.2.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3. INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING SERVICES

13.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4. ENGINEERING & BUILDING DESIGN

13.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5. FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION

13.5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6. PHYSICAL SECURITY

13.6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

13.6.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.7. DCIM/BMS SOLUTIONS

13.7.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

13.7.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14. TIER STANDARDS

14.1. TIER I & II

14.1.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

14.1.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.2. TIER III

14.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

14.2.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3. TIER IV

14.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2. MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15. WESTERN EUROPE

15.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.3. AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6. UK

15.6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.6.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.7. GERMANY

15.7.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.7.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.7.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.7.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.7.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.8. FRANCE

15.8.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.8.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.8.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.8.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.8.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.9. NETHERLANDS

15.9.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.9.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.9.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.9.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.9.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.10. IRELAND

15.10.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.10.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.10.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.10.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.10.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.11. SWITZERLAND

15.11.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.11.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.11.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.11.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.11.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.12. ITALY

15.12.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.12.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.12.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.12.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.12.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.13. SPAIN

15.13.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.13.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.13.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.13.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.13.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.14. BELGIUM

15.14.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.14.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.14.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.14.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.14.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.15. PORTUGAL

15.15.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.15.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.15.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.15.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.15.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.16. OTHER WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

15.16.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.16.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.16.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.16.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.16.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16. NORDIC

16.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.3. AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6. DENMARK

16.6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.6.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7. SWEDEN

16.7.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.7.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.8. NORWAY

16.8.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.8.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.8.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.8.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.8.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.9. FINLAND & ICELAND

16.9.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.9.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.9.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.9.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.9.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17. CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

17.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.3. AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6. RUSSIA

17.6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

17.6.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7. POLAND

17.7.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

17.7.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8. AUSTRIA

17.8.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

17.8.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.9. CZECH REPUBLIC

17.9.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

17.9.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.9.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.9.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.9.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.10. OTHER CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

17.10.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

17.10.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.10.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.10.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.10.5. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

18.1. ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

18.2. MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

18.3. GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

18.4. DATA CENTER INVESTORS

