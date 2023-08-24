Europe Data Center Market Landscape Report 2023-2028: Cooling Innovations Flourish - Free Cooling Techniques Rise with Evaporative Coolers

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe data center market is expected to reach a value of $55.45 billion by 2028 from $39.9 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.64%

Investments across major countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, and others drive the Europe data center market. Locations such as Italy, Norway, and Spain are among the significantly emerging markets in the region, with growing investments in data centers.

The Europe data center market has been growing in the IT infrastructure segment with several IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, and others. The industry has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers, such as ABB, Caterpillar, Condair, Alfa Laval, Siemens, Delta Electronics, and others that are increasing the competitiveness in the industry.

KEY TRENDS

Growing Deployment of 5G Services Will Increase Edge Data Center Demand

The growing 5G connectivity is increasing data generation and the need to construct more edge data centers. The demand is also growing in tier II and tier III cities, where constructing a large data center is impossible or is located farther from any established data center. The evidence of growing 5G deployments in countries across the European regions is mentioned below:

VueNow InfoTech, an Indian data center firm, has announced its plan to build six edge data center facilities in Bulgaria, connected to a data center in Plovdiv Tech Park.

Growing Adoption of Innovative IT Infrastructure Will Drive the Demand for Advanced Technologies in the IT Infrastructure Market

IT infrastructure in the Europe industry has changed over the last few years, with the increased construction of self-built data centers by hyperscale operators and expansions and new projects by colocation operators.

Some IT infrastructure trends witnessed in the industry are the adoption of NVMe storage, the increase in the adoption of 200/400 GbE ports, ARM-based architecture, server virtualization, and the adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Regarding power infrastructure, UPS systems were the highest contributors to power market investment. Among generators, the adoption of systems with a capacity of over 2 MW is higher due to the construction of large data center facilities. At present, most data centers.

In terms of cooling systems, free cooling techniques have grown significantly over the last few years across regions with favorable climatic conditions that can use evaporative/adiabatic coolers for facility cooling purposes. The power consumed by cooling systems plays a vital role in achieving very low PUE.

Cloud, big data, and IoT continue raising demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. The Europe data center market for IT infrastructure is thriving due to investments in hyperscale data centers. Enterprises are adopting infrastructure configured or built to suit application workloads.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $55.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6 % Regions Covered Europe

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Super Micro Computer

Wiwynn

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aermec

Alfa Laval

Aksa Power Generation

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Climaveneta

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

Guntner

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NetNordic

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Altron

AODC

AEON Engineering

APL Data Center

ARC:MC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Aurora Group

Atkins

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Cap Ingelec

Caverion

Coromatic

Collen

COWI

DataDome

Deerns

Designer Group

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Dornan

Etop

DPR Construction

Eiffage

EYP MCF

Fluor Corporation

Ferrovial

Free Technologies Engineering

Future-tech

Granlund Group

GreenMDC

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IDOM

IMOS

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG Group

Linesight

LPI Group

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mace

Mercury

Metnor Construction

MT Hojgaard

Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

(NWA) NORMA Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

PORR Group

PQC

Quark

Ramboll Group

RED

Reid Brewin Architects

Royal HaskoningDHV

Skanska

SPIE UK

Starching

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

Sweco

TECHKO

Tetra Tech

TPF Ingenierie

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

YIT

ZAUNERGROUP

Prominent Data Center Investors

3data

3S Group

Amazon Web Services

Artnet

Atman

Apple

Aruba

AtlasEdge

AQ Compute

atNorth

Bahnhof

Beyond.pl

China Mobile

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Euclyde Data Centers

Facebook (Meta)

Global Switch

Google

Green Mountain

Hyperco

Iron Mountain

IXcellerate

KDDI

Liberty Global

Magenta Telekom

Microsoft

MTS

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

Neterra

Netia

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Proximity Data Centres

Pure Data Centres

Rostelecom Data Centers

Stadtwerke Feldkirch

T-Mobile

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Vantage Data Centers

Verne Global

Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

VK Cloud Solutions

Yandex

Yondr

New Entrants

ClusterPower

Global Technical Realty

Stratus DC Management

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Belgium

Portugal

Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland & Iceland

& Central and Eastern European

Russia

Poland

Austria

Czech Republic

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

