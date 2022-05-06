Europe Data Center Power Market Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Adoption of Cutting-Edge UPS Battery Technologies, Rising Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure, Sustainable Innovations

May 06, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2022-2027
EUROPE DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTS
UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. Cooling systems are essential for the smooth operations of data centers since maintaining an optimal temperature will avoid malfunctions caused by overheating. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline.
The increasing deployment of edge data centers with a total power capacity of less than 1 MW leads to the adoption of generator systems with a capacity of 0-1.5 MW. The construction of hyperscale facilities in developing regions will also reduce the need for low-capacity generators in the market.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Data center operators in Europe have been early adopters of sustainable innovations in power technology, such as ecodiesel and natural gas generators, and HVO fuel. For instance, Interxion (Digital Realty) has started replacing diesel with HVO for powering its backup generators, with the first one being in its PAR08 data center in Paris, France.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The Europe market is increasingly adopting software-defined power infrastructure in data centers. For instance, Equinix uses its own data center monitoring software platform, IBX SmartView that provides operators the insights into the data center infrastructure.
Various local governments are supporting the adoption of renewable energy by data center operators in the region. For instance, the French government has approved more than 250 wind and solar power generation projects with a capacity of nearly 2 GW in the country.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- 5G will help in increasing edge data center investments. 5G is expected to increasingly be used in enterprise applications and AI integrated platforms in Europe. This is going to impact the data center market in Europe positively
- Increasing procurement of renewable energy will drive the data center power market in Europe. About 25 European cloud and data center operators, including Equinix, Interxion (Digital Realty), OVHcloud, Scaleway Datacenter, Aruba, and others, and 17 industry associations have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact.
- The rising adoption of modular power infrastructure is contributing to Europe data center power market share. Modular data centers are a portable solution for implementing data processing capabilities where needed, with a small footprint and a large amount of power over time.
- The emergence of fuel cell generators is also positively impacting the European data center power market. In May 2020, Rolls-Royce and Daimler partnered to develop generator systems with hydrogen fuel cells for data centers to run carbon-neutral facilities.
KEY VENDORS
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Group
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- AEG Power Systems
- Aggreko
- Aksa Power Generation
- Ametek Powervar
- Anord Mardix
- BACHMANN
- BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik
- Borri
- Bloom Energy
- Centiel
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Power Solutions
- Enrogen
- Exide Technologies
- FG Wilson
- Fuji Electric
- Generac Power Systems
- General Electric
- Genesal Energy
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- HITEC Power Protection
- HITZINGER
- INNIO
- Metartec
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Panduit
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Pramac
- Riello Elettronica
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Rittal Systems
- SAFT (Society des Accumulators Fix et de Traction)
- Siemens
- Socomec
- Toshiba Corporation
- VYCON
- WTI - Western Telematic
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Power Architecture in Data Centers
7.2 Europe Data Center Electricity Pricing
7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy
8.3 Adoption of Cutting-Edge Ups Battery Technologies
8.3.1 Li-Ion Batteries
8.3.2 Nickel-Zinc Batteries
8.3.3 Prussian Blue Sodium-Ion Batteries
8.4 Software-Defined Power and Automation of Power Infrastructure
8.5 Rising Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure
8.6 Emergence of Fuel Cell Generators
8.7 Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology
8.7.1 Ecodiesel Generators
8.7.2 Natural Gas Generators
8.7.3 Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Covid-19 on Data Centers
9.2 Increasing Data Center Investments
9.3 Impact of Tax Incentives
9.4 Data Regulations on Data Center Investments
9.5 Growing Power Consumption & Rack Power Density
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Location and Supply Chain Constraints
10.2 High Cost of Power Efficient Infrastructure
10.3 High Maintenance Cost & Inefficiency Drives Opex
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investments: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 Power Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 UPS Systems
12.3 Generators
12.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
12.5 Power Distribution Units
12.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
13 Ups Systems
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 < =500 Kva
13.4 500-1,000 Kva
13.5 >1,000 Kva
14 Generator Systems
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 0-1.5 Mw
14.4 1.5-3 Mw
14.5 >3 Mw
15 Tier Standards
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Tier I & II
15.4 Tier III
15.5 Tier IV
16 Geography
16.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqyytz
