Europe Data Centre and Cloud Market Developments Report 2022: Space, Power, Location, & Proposed Launch Date

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Data Centre and Cloud Developments in Europe - 2021 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Data Centre and Cloud Developments in Europe - 2021 and beyond report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across eighteen European Countries (including: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK) using the publisher's unique database of third- party Data Centres in Europe.
The publisher calculates that the new Data Centre projects from 2021 onwards will add potential new space of just over 1 million m2 and just under 3,000 MW of power in the seventeen European countries surveyed.
The UK sees the highest number of new Data Centre projects with twenty (20) - followed by Germany with sixteen (16) and Spain with fifteen (15) - these three European Countries account for just over fifty (50) per cent of all Data Centre developments (by number).
The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into their presence across Europe as well as details of the proposed development(s).
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
Executive Summary
European Data Centre Development Overview: 2021
Key Countries with Data Centre Developments in Europe
- Austria
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, Power, Location, Proposed Launch Date
- Data Centre Provider Profiles for new developments.
- Summary
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- UK
New Cloud Developments in Europe
Conclusions - Key Data Centre Developments 2021
Appendix I: A List of Data Centre Developments sorted by company, location and size.
Appendix II: A list of Data Centre Developments sorted by launch date
Appendix III: A list of Data Centre Developments sorted by Data Centre Provider across all 18 countries
