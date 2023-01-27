Europe Data Centre Development Announcements Report 2023: Monthly Updates with Projections to 2026

Jan 27, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre Development Announcements - Europe - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new subscription provides insight into each announced Data Centre Development plus an analysis of the City where the new development will be launched.
Following demand from the industry and the increasing number of announcements made, this 12 month subscription has been launched providing coverage of Data Centre Development Announcements made every month.
Highlights from the four editions January, February, March and April 2022 include:
Some of the data that can be extracted easily include:
- 39 Facilities by 26 providers in 13 countries
- 30% of announced space will be launched in Tier II cities
- Largest Development: Thor Digital Spain
- Percentage of data space per year: 23% in 2022, 12% in 2023, 23% in 2024, 31% in 2025 and 11% in 2026 (percentages based on total DC space announced in 2022 to-date)
- Growth trails faster in 2022 than in 2021, 41% of the total of space announcements made in 2021 reached in four months of 2022
Each Edition provides:
- Details of each announcement made in the month
- Profile of the Data Centre provider which made the announcement
- Insight into the Metro city where the new development will be launched
- Space becoming available in each city per the year 2022, 2023, 2023, 2025 and so on.
- A forecast for power in the Metro where the new development will be launched from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026
Benefits
- See how new developments track versus those made in the previous year.
- Get an insight which Data Centre Providers expand and launch new facilities
Key Topics Covered:
Table of Content per each issue published monthly
- New Development(s) - Country
- Details of new Developments: Provider, Location, Size, Power, Investment, Launch date, other DCs offered by the provider in the same city
- Data Centre Market overview of the city where new development is announced 2022 to 2026
- Forecast & Future Growth for the city where new Development is announced 2022 to 2026
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- akquinet
- Ark Data Centres
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Avaio
- Cluster Power
- Custodian Data Centres
- Data4 Group
- Digital Valley
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- GTR
- Huntstown Power Co.
- Interxion
- Kao Data
- Korbank Telecom
- Lancom
- Maincubes
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Proximity DC
- Telehouse Europe
- Telia
- Thor Digital
- Vantage Data Centers
- xScale
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgy2pd-centre?w=5
