Europe Data Centre Market Report 2021-2025: A 46% Growth in European Data Centre Revenues and a 53% Growth in Public Cloud Revenues

This report provides a comprehensive update of its Data Centre Landscape service, covering 17 European Countries, 650 Data Centre providers and over 1,300 Data Centre Facilities.

The Data Centre 2021 report has been comprehensively updated with an extended 4-year forecast from the end of 2021 to the end of 2025. This edition places emphasis on Data Centre power (MW) as well as space shown in square metres, with a forecast for pricing per kW as well as standard rack space and per square metre pricing.

The 2021 report provides details of announced expansions and new plans announced by the so called 650 DCs across all countries.

The report provides forecasts for third-party Data Centre Space, third-party Data Centre Power, Data Centre Revenues and Public Cloud to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Data Centre Providers in each of the 17 markets.

Each of the Data Centre markets is continuing to grow despite the increase in Public Cloud services suggesting that the services are broadly complementary. Data Centre Providers report that cloud services are becoming a key customer segment, accounting for up to 30 percent of their revenues. Increasingly European enterprises are pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy and are interconnecting via a Data Centre to enable a mix of cloud and colocation services - providing an uplift in revenues to both the Cloud and the Data Centre Provider.

The Data Centre Landscape highlights the new investment that is being made in Europe, in particular by US Data Centre entrants including CyrusOne, QTS, ServerChoice, Iron Mountain and Vantage Data Centers. These new entrants are introducing new campus Data Centres with Vantage Data Centers developing campus facilities in Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.



From the Data Centre Landscape research, the following trends are highlighted:

The continued growth in the key five FLAP+D country markets ( Germany , UK, Netherlands , France and Ireland ) - which account for 70 percent of Data Centre space - (consisting of over 2.5 million m2 of Data Centre space out of a total of 3.6 million m2 of space across the 17 countries).

, UK, , and ) - which account for 70 percent of Data Centre space - (consisting of over 2.5 million m2 of Data Centre space out of a total of 3.6 million m2 of space across the 17 countries). Selected Countries stand out as hot spots for future investments - Besides the core markets of the UK, Germany , the Netherlands and France , some countries are seeing extensive new investment, for example, Switzerland , Poland and Ireland . The European Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with over 70 projects underway in 12 countries from 2021 onwards, totalling 851,000 m2, increases from under 10% in Sweden up to over 100% in Ireland .

, and , some countries are seeing extensive new investment, for example, , and . The European Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with over 70 projects underway in 12 countries from 2021 onwards, totalling 851,000 m2, increases from under 10% in up to over 100% in . European Data Centre Revenues are forecast to be €10,063 million - across the 17 countries as of the end of 2020 - increasing to €14,722 million by the end of 2024 - an increase of 46 percent over the period.

European Public Cloud Revenues are forecast to be €53,440 million - across the 17 countries as of the end of 2020 - increasing to €81,726 million by the end of 2024 - an increase of 53 percent over the period.

Coverage per country:

The number of Data Centre providers and facilities and their location

Key Data Centre Provider Profiles including their expansion plans

Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2021 to 2025)

Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2021 to 2025)

Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW (2021 to 2025)

Data Centre Clusters in each Country

Data Centre breakdown by Data Centre Provider

The Key Data Centre Clusters

Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro (2020 to 2024)

German Public Cloud Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro (2020 to 2024)

The Key Trends in each of the Data Centre Market surveyed

Data Centre Outlook for each country profile

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Austrian Data Centre Landscape

2. The Belgian Data Centre Landscape

3. The Czechia Data Centre Landscape

4. The Danish Data Centre Landscape

5. The Finnish Data Centre Landscape

6. The French Data Centre Landscape

7. The German Data Centre Landscape

8. The Irish Data Centre Landscape

9. The Italian Data Centre Landscape

10. The Dutch (Netherlands) Data Centre Landscape

11. The Norwegian Data Centre Landscape

12. The Polish Data Centre Landscape

13. The Portuguese Data Centre Landscape

14. The Spanish Data Centre Landscape

15. The Swedish Data Centre Landscape

16. The Swiss Data Centre Landscape

17. The UK Data Centre Landscape

Companies Mentioned

CyrusOne

Iron Mountain

QTS

ServerChoice

Vantage Data Centers

