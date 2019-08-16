Europe Data Centre Trends Tracker Report 2019, 2nd Edition

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The "DataCentre Europe Trends Tracker July 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the last edition in January 2019, expansion and new builds have been announced in 12 of the 15 surveyed markets. DC Europe trends keep you in touch with the latest developments in 15 European countries namely Austria, Belgium, CzechRepublic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Examine

Data Centre pricing trends

Data Centre sizing

Key geographical clusters

New Data Centre build-outs

Overall Data Centre trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zqap0

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

