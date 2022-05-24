Europe Dental Imaging Equipment Market to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

Owing to the high adoption of cloud-based software systems and advancements in AI technology in the healthcare sector, the Europe dental imaging equipment market recorded a value of US$ 705.1 Mn in 2021. It is expected that this market will expand at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Convolutional neural networks, which can conduct image detection, segmentation, classification, registration, generation, and enhancement, have been used extensively in recent artificial intelligence studies in oral and maxillofacial radiology. Artificial intelligence systems for radiographic diagnosis, image analysis, forensic dentistry, and image quality improvement have all been created in this discipline.

With a surge in the volumes of dental diseases within the European region, owing to several factors such as rising prevalence of old age groups, high occurrence of problems associated with dental hygiene, increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle practices such as consumption of tobacco and sugary foods, and presence of established independent dental practices, the Europe dental imaging equipment market is rapidly evolving.

Owing to the presence of major manufacturers in the region and rising academic inclination toward the development of imaging technologies that are cost-efficient and reliable, the market is set to project a lucrative growth stance in terms of product adoption and market value.

The market is subject to medical device regulations governed by the European Union. With fast-track approvals of novel imaging technologies for the clinical assessment of applications of integrated AI devices, the market is set to gain traction through the course of the forecasted years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Intraoral products held over 54% market share in 2021 in Europe .

. 2D resolution contributed nearly two-thirds revenue share in 2021 in the European market

By end user, independent dental clinics held a market share of around 53.6% in 2021.

Around 27% of the overall market share, by country, was accounted for by Germany in 2021.

"Increasing research of integrated digital and AI systems for concise image resolution is expected to promote sales of dental imaging equipment in Europe" says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Rising number of acquisitions by key market competitors is one of the major factors boosting market growth. Additionally, leading market players are concentrating on organic growth tactics such as new product launches, which are projected to propel the Europe imaging equipment market forward.

Moreover, integration of digital and AI systems into the existing technological base has surfaced as one of the key approaches to gain market traction.

In March 2022 , Envista (KaVo Imaging) stated that its Assisted Intelligence (AI) mandibular nerve tracing capability of its purchased diagnostic software from STX studio Clinic received FDA certification.

, Envista (KaVo Imaging) stated that its Assisted Intelligence (AI) mandibular nerve tracing capability of its purchased diagnostic software from STX studio Clinic received FDA certification. CareStream Health Inc., in September 2021 , announced a collaboration with the Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne to supply them with advanced medical imaging systems.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Europe dental imaging equipment market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product (intraoral [intraoral X-ray systems {wall/floor-mounted intraoral X-ray systems, and handheld intraoral X-ray systems}, intraoral plate scanners, intraoral sensors, intraoral phosphor storage plates, and intraoral cameras], extra-oral [extra-oral X-ray systems {panoramic X-ray systems, and cephalometric projection systems}, and extraoral scanners], and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging), dimension (2D and 3D), and end user (hospitals, independent dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and forensic laboratories), across eight key countries within the European region.

