Europe Digital Gaming Market 2023: Revenue is Predicted to Maintain Continuous Growth Between 2022 and 2025, Backed by Government Initiatives to Boost Growth Further

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Digital Gaming Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The growth of digital gaming globally and especially in Europe soars in the backdrop of initiatives taken by the European Union

The latest publication provides an overview of the current state and future developments of the digital gaming market in Europe. It includes information about the growing number of digital gamers, sales arising from video and computer games in certain countries in Europe, as well as the most favored gaming platform among gamers across Europe.

The gaming market revenue worldwide is seen to be rising and reached a value close to EUR 180 billion as of 2022. Furthermore, the gaming market revenue is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of nearly +5% between 2022 and 2025, reaching a value in the billions of euros, as revealed by the report. The boom of the overall gaming market shaped consumer expectations, and brands and gaming companies invested in better gaming processors, improved graphics, advanced games, and gaming hardware, among others, leading to more satisfaction for gamers.

The European digital gaming market is no exception to these changes within the digital gaming market and is also booming in terms of revenue and viewership, making it one of the fast-growing regions when it comes to gaming. Moreover, Europe accounted for the third-largest share of total gaming revenue after Asia-Pacific and North America, generating estimated revenue of close to EUR 30 billion as of 2022.

In terms of the number of gaming players too, Europe constituted a share of more than one-tenth of the total gaming players as of 2022. To further boost the digital gaming market, the European Union has laid down some initiatives in which it aims to invest more than EUR 15 million, as per a source cited in this report. Apart from this, the European Video Game Society project was introduced in January 2022 to evaluate policies and approaches supporting the gaming industry in Europe.

Mobile gaming is yet another emerging trend transforming the digital gaming market in Europe

The mobile gaming market has accelerated following the shift of several digital gamers towards mobile gaming and the rising use of mobile devices as preferred gaming platforms across nations in Europe. The popularity of mobile gaming has gained traction among various companies such as Netflix, Google, and Amazon, among others, with Netflix introducing Netflix Gaming as an initiative to set its foot in the digital gaming market in Europe, as revealed by the report. Western Europe is emerging as a hub of mobile gaming, with the region ranking 3rd in terms of mobile gaming revenue after Eastern Asia and North America.

Furthermore, gamers in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France are leaning towards using smartphones and mobile devices as their preferred gaming platforms. While more than half of surveyed gamers in Germany used smartphones for playing games, nearly half of them indicated they were using consoles such as Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation as of 2022. However, in terms of age groups, smartphones, laptops, and tablets were the top three most preferred gaming platforms among gamers in the age range of 16-29 years, while gamers belonging to the age group of 65+ were seen to be using desktop and consoles the most as of July 2022.

With more than two-thirds of surveyed internet users in France claiming to play games at least occasionally as of September 2022, smartphones and consoles were the most preferred gaming platforms for gamers during the same period, according to the report.

Questions Covered in the Report:

What was the total video game sales in the UK as of 2022?

What was the most preferred gaming device among adults in the UK as of January 2022 ?

? What was the total computer and video game sale in Germany in H1 2022?

in H1 2022? What were the top activities on which gamers in Germany spent their money as of July 2022 ?

spent their money as of ? What was the top payment method used to buy gaming goods in Russia between January to October 2022 ?

Countries Covered:

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

UK

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global

Overview of Digital Gaming Market Trends, April 2023 (1 of 2)

(1 of 2) Overview of Digital Gaming Market Trends, April 2023 (2 of 2)

(2 of 2) Gaming Market Revenue, in USD billion, 2020-2022 & 2025f

Total Video Game Revenue, by Segment, in USD billion, 2022e-2026f

Gaming Market Revenue, by Segment, in USD billion, 2022e

Breakdown of Gaming Revenues, by Segment, in %, 2022e

Gaming Market Revenue, by Region, in USD billion, 2022e

Breakdown of Gaming Revenue, by Regions, in % of Total Gaming Revenue, 2022e

Share of Mobile Game Revenue, by Countries, in %, 2022

Total Number of Gaming Players, in billions, 2020-2022e & 2025f

Breakdown of Total Number of Players, by Regions, in % of Total Gaming Players, 2022e

Total Number of Gaming Players, by Segment, in billions, 2022e

Most Preferred Devices Used Among Gamers to Play Video Games, in % of Gamers, 2022

Top Preferred Gaming Platforms, by Generation, in % of Gamers, 2022

Share of Mobile Game Revenue, by Channel, in %, 2022

Annual iOS Mobile Game Revenue, in USD billion, 2020-2022

Annual Google Play Mobile Game Revenue, in USD billion, 2020-2022

Total In-App Video Game Advertising Revenue, in USD billion, 2022e-2026f

Top 5 Most Preferred Activities in an Immersive World Compared to Traditional Alternatives, in % of Respondents, April 2022

Top Gaming-Related Dimensions That Gamers Are Willing to Engage in, by Generation, in % of Gamers, 2022

Share of Gamers Who Prefer to Spend Money on In-Game Purchases, by Generation, in %, 2022

Top In-Game Purchases That Gamers Make, by Generation, in % of Gamers, 2022

Top 3 Reasons for Making Purchases in the Metaverse, in % of Respondents, April 2022

Top 10 Grossing Online Games, by Revenue, in USD billion, 2022

Top 10 Grossing Online Games on Apple App Store, by Revenue, in USD million, 2022

Top 10 Grossing Online Games on Google Play Store, by Revenue, in USD million, 2022

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Overview of Digital Gaming Market Trends, April 2023

3.2. UK

Total Video Game Sales, by Segment, in USD billion, 2022

Ranking of Devices Used for Gaming, in % of Adults, January 2022

Top Activities for Which Users Use the Metaverse, incl. "Gaming", in % of Metaverse Users, October 2022

Top Barriers to Adoption of the Metaverse, in % of Gamers, March 2022

Share of Gamers Who Consider By-Passing Purchase of Gaming Hardware in Favor of the Cloud, in %, March 2022

Share of Gamers Who Used or Plan to Use Popular Cloud Gaming Services Such as Xbox Game Pass, in %, March 2022

3.3. Germany

Breakdown of Computer and Video Games Sales, by Segment, in EUR billion, H1 2021 & H1 2022

Share of Respondents Playing Video Games, by Age, in %, 2022e

Preferred Device Used for Playing Video Games, by Age, in % of Gamers, July 2022

Share of Gamers Who Believe Mobile Gaming is Getting Technically Closer to PC and Console, in %, August 2022

Share of Gamers Who Spent Money on Video or Computer Games in the Last 12 Months, in %, July 2022

Top Activities On Which Gamers Spent Their Money, in % of Gamers, July 2022

3.4. France

Share of Internet Users Who Claim to Play Video Games At least Occasionally, in %, September 2022

Preferred Devices Used for Gaming, in % of Gamers, September 2022

Share of Solo Players Who Prefer to Play Video Games Either Online or Locally, in %, September 2022

3.5. Spain

Top Engagements of Game Enthusiasts with Games, in % of Game Enthusiasts, 2022e

3.6. Italy

Total Number of Video Game Players, in millions, 2021 & 2022e

3.7. Russia

Breakdown of Preferred Payment Method Used to Buy Gaming Goods, in % of Gamers, January- October 2022

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AliPay

Apple

Fortnite

Meta

Microsoft

Netflix

Nintendo

Paytm

PlayStation

PubG

Roblox

Sony

TikTok

Wechat

Xbox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox05dm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets