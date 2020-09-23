Europe Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2024
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Description
This offering is a bundled offering, combining 15 country reports (Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Russia).
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.
The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.
Reasons to Buy
- In-depth understanding of overall gift card and digital (e-gift card) market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2015-2024) for gift cards and digital (e-gift card) at regional and country level.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your digital (e-gift card) strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
- Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales
- Closed loop gift card market share by key retailers
Key Topics Covered:
All regional, and country reports mentioned above will have the following:
1 Total Gift Spend Analyzer
1.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
1.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
1.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2015-2024
1.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category
1.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category
1.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector
1.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector
2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
2.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
2.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2015-2024
2.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category
2.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category
2.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector
2.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector
3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
3.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
3.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2015-2024
3.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category
3.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category
3.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector
3.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector
4 Gift Card Spend Analyzer
4.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
4.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2015-2024
4.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2015-2024
4.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
4.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute
5 Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer
5.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
5.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2015-2024
5.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
5.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2015-2024
5.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
5.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2015-2024
5.7 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size
5.8 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis
5.9 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis
6 Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
6.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender
6.2 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender
6.3 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour
6.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Company Type
7 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel
7.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2015-2024
7.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2015-2024
7.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2015-2024
7.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2015-2024
8 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
8.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2015-2024
8.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector
8.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector
8.4 Ecommerce & Department Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
8.5 Restaurants & Bars Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
8.6 Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
8.7 Entertainment & Gaming Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
8.8 Specialty Stores Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
8.9 Health & Wellness Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
8.10 Travel Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024
9 Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers
- Carrefour SA
- E Leclerc
- ITM Enterprises SA
- Auchan Group SA
- Systme U Centrale Nationale Sa
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Louis Delhaize SA
- Darty Plc
- Oxylane Group
- Groupe Fnac
- Amazon.com Inc
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Galeries Lafayette Group
- Boulanger SA
- Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Aldi Group
- Rewe Group
- Amazon.com Inc
- dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG
- Tengelmann Group, The
- Dirk Rossmann KG
- Globus Holding GmbH & Co
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Otto Group
- Bauhaus GmbH & Co Kg
- Intersport International Corp (IIC)
- Hudson's Bay Co
- Mller Ltd & Co KG
- Coop Italia scarl
- CONAD - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl
- Esselunga SpA
- Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA
- Auchan Group SA
- Gruppo Eurospin
- Carrefour SA
- Crai Secom SpA
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Coin SpA, Gruppo
- Euronics International Ltd
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Expert International GmbH
- Finiper SpA
- Magnit OAO
- X5 Retail Group NV
- Auchan Group SA
- Dixy Group OAO
- Lenta OOO
- M Video OAO
- DNS Group
- Sportmaster Group
- Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA
- Ulmart ZAO
- Globus Holding GmbH & Co
- Tesco Plc
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Next Plc
- J Sainsbury Plc
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc
- TJX Cos Inc, The
- Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc
- Amazon.com Inc
- Matalan Ltd
- New Look Group Plc
- Arcadia Group Ltd
- John Lewis Partnership Plc
- Marks & Spencer Plc
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Co-operative Group Ltd, The
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
- Home Retail Group
- C&J Clark International Ltd
- Edinburgh Woollen Mill
