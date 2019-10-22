Europe Digital language learning Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Language Type ; Deployment Type ; Business Type ; End-User

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe digital language learning market in is expected to grow from US$ 1.28 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.20 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2018 to 2027. The education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. Governments of various countries such have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which has helped these countries to boost their English education systems. The Council of Europe supports several programs for supporting foreign language learning in the region. For instance, the council initiated a project that facilitates teachers, as well as other educators, to prepare children to positively face the challenges of a linguistically and culturally diverse world. It offers them with learning and teaching strategies and resources which take existing linguistic collections into account to develop the linguistic as well as intercultural capabilities of learners and educators. A strong focus of the government towards implementation of digital learning programs is expected to create opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and achieve a competitive position in the digital language learning market.

In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies.However, in APAC and SAM countries, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning.



Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes.As the digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adopters in APAC are continuously upgrading their technology infrastructure.



The innovative cloud-based educational apps, websites, and other services are expected to create a significant market for digital education, including digital language learning solutions. The adoption of the digital solution by educational institutions is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market.

The Europe digital language learning market is fragmented with the presence of several companies, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.Digital language learning market is a highly competitive market with the presence of some major global market players as well as tire two companies.



The presence of a large number of players in the digital language learning market creates challenges for companies operating in the market to gain a significant market share of the digital language learning market.

The Europe digital language learning market by business-type is segmented into business-to-business and business-to-customer.Digital language learning providers offer platforms for academic as well as non-academic learners.



The platforms offered for business-to-customer applications are used by students pursuing higher studies from international universities or by those willing to prepare for various qualification examinations, such as TOEFL, TOEIC, IELTS, and Cambridge Business English Certificate.For instance, for the students willing to opt for higher studies from German universities, it is necessary to have proficiency in the German language; as well as has to clear Goethe Institut German Language Diploma (GDS) and TestDaf for the German language examinations.



These platforms can also be used personally by individuals to learn to interact effectively with their foreign clients. Therefore, the demand for business-to-customer in digital language learning market is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Overall Europe, digital language learning market size, has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe digital language learning market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the Europe digital language learning market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe digital language learning industry. Some of the players present in Europe digital language learning market are Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC, Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc. among others.



