Europe Dominates the Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market in 2022 with Favorable Government Support, Asia Pacific Shows Highest Growth Potential

The global ecotoxicological studies market size is expected to reach USD 1.40 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Ecotoxicological studies are conducted to estimate the effects of toxic substances on an ecosystem and are based on scientific research by both laboratory and field methods. The growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries is likely to drive the market. Stringent regulatory requirements and favorable government support are further contributing to market growth. Most regulatory authorities require ecotoxicity testing using various organisms.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends specific tests, organisms, and toxicity endpoints to calculate the risk from Plant Protection Products (PPPs), such as pesticides, and has developed guidelines for ecological risk assessments to assess the likelihood of plant and wildlife toxicity as well as environmental fate.



The increasing number of chemicals such as synthetic hormones and pharmaceuticals are used on a daily basis all over the world. In Europe, approximately 100, 000 chemicals are currently used during the manufacturing of drugs. With the exception of pesticides that are released into the environment purposely, many chemicals enter the environment due to their use through different paths. Hence, to assess risks from chemicals to the ecosystem, toxicity data on chemicals is required.



Ecotoxicological studies are conducted and reported as per the globally validated standard test guiding principles and Good Laboratory Practices (GLPs). For instance, GPLs provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are required by many regulatory frameworks for environmental or ecological hazard and risk assessment of chemicals. There are various documents that include requirements of environmental safety, such as the Biocidal Product Directive (BPR), OSPAR, and European REACH regulation.

Based on service, the aquatic ecotoxicology segment dominated the market with a share of 43.1% in 2022 as major regulatory bodies across the globe mandate evidence of the potential hazard of drugs to aquatic organisms and ecosystems

The sediment ecotoxicology service segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period as sediment ecotoxicology studies are conducted on a large scale by pharmaceutical companies. Sediments can adsorb persistent pollutants and thereby act as a long-term source of pollution for surface water

Europe dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 33.7% due to the favorable government support and the presence of various regulatory bodies, such as the European Chemical Agency (ECHA); Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH); and the European Centre for Ecotoxicology and Toxicology of Chemicals (ECETOC) Polymers Task Force

dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 33.7% due to the favorable government support and the presence of various regulatory bodies, such as the European Chemical Agency (ECHA); Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH); and the European Centre for Ecotoxicology and Toxicology of Chemicals (ECETOC) Polymers Task Force Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the improved regulatory frameworks, the high scope for cost savings, and growing industrialization leading to the establishment of pharmaceutical companies in the region

