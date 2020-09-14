Europe Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of around 85% Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe doors and windows market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The growth in Eastern European countries is mainly due to the rapid increase in construction activities. The average growth of construction in Western European countries is expected to be 7.5% through 2025. As of 2019, Germany was the largest market for doors and windows with a share of around 20%. The market is driven by the growth of fenestration installations in new industrial buildings as well as higher demand from renovations of doors and retrofit activities. The market for prefabricated homes is growing at a CAGR of 6% and is expected to reach over $80 billion by 2025, thus driving the demand for new doors and windows in the market. Over 68% of the buildings in Europe are considered to be energy insufficient. The regulatory directives for buildings to achieve zero or near-zero energy status present opportunities for vendors to offer doors and windows for renovation and retrofit constructions. In Europe over 300 vendors constitute 60% of the market, the remaining share is held and distributed among over 4,900 small-scale businesses. This has also led to the softening of the already fragmented doors market. The vendors will pursue growth by acquisitions as there are numerous small-scale vendors which are active in towns, and small regions. These small vendors have presence all over their marketplace and thus acquiring them gives an edge to the vendors. The saturation of differentiation points that can be offered to consumers has prompted vendors to venture into the innovative and intelligent doors and windows segment.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, type, material, installation, operation, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 28 other vendors

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-door-and-window-market

Europe Doors and Windows Market – Segmentation

The commercial segment consists of corporate and industrial buildings, including public institutions and manufacturing facilities. With the mandate of incorporating thermal efficiency in building codes, owners of commercial buildings are expected to resort to the integration of technologically advanced facilities in the building architecture.

The plastic segment is expected to gain European doors and windows market share due to the increased preference for this material type among consumers. However, several factors that are boosting the demand for plastic material in several European countries.

The demand for doors and windows is affected by variances in the building construction industry. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction activities halted in Q1, and recovery became visible toward the end of Q2. As construction activities are gaining traction currently, the requirement for doors and windows is expected to witness a rebound across the region.

Europe Doors and Windows Market by Product

Doors

End-user



Type



Material



Installation



Operation

Windows

End-user



Type



Material



Installation



Operation

Europe Doors and Windows Market by End-user

Residential

Non-residential

Europe Doors and Windows Market by Type

Interior

Exterior

Europe Doors and Windows Market by Material

Plastic

Wood

Metal

Europe Doors and Windows Market by Installation

New Construction

Replacement

Europe Doors and Windows Market by Operation

Manual

Automatic

Europe Doors and Windows Market – Dynamics

One of the most common criteria considered while designing a new building or doing a restoration is the building envelope, which consists of the roof and exterior elements, including windows, doors, façades, and exterior walls. The design of the building envelope plays an important role in maintaining a structurally sound, climate-appropriate, and aesthetically pleasing look of the building. With the use of loose building envelopes, glass walls, and façades, the incorporation of modular and designer door and window frames are gaining traction throughout Europe. The building envelope can be used for several types of integrated door and window installations using uPVC, wood, or metal frames as part of the building fabric. This way, the door and window frames appear to be integrated into the walls and designated locations designed for doors and windows in the building architecture.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration

Improvements in Operation and Functionalities of Door and Windows

Stable Pipeline for Hospitality and Tourism Industry

Improving Investments on Housing

Europe Doors and Windows Market – Geography

The infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing residential and non-residential buildings will also support the growth of the market. In big markets, such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Nordic countries, the growth is mainly driven by product innovations introduced by the key players. In line with innovations taking center stage, doors and windows made with fiberglass are gaining high traction in the market. In emerging markets of central and eastern Europe, rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the growth of the doors and windows market. However, fluctuating raw material prices can be a primary challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Europe Doors and Windows Market by Geography

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Poland



Russia



Netherlands



Nordic



Norway





Sweden





Denmark





Finland

Prominent Vendors

JELD-WEN

Inwido

VKR Group

Internorm

Other Prominent Vendors

NorDan

Arbonia

Aluplast

Josko

Reynaers Aluminum

Ford Windows

Indigo Products

Gealan

Astraseal

Neuffer Windows+Doors

Schuco International

Profine Group

Masco Corporation

Veka

Bertrand

Gartfen

Goran

Kinex

Karo

Korzekwa

Slowinscy

Weru

Rawington

Crystal Windows

