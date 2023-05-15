Europe Dunaliella Salina Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Natural-Source Beta Carotene Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Dunaliella Salina Market by End User - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the Europe Dunaliella salina market is projected to reach $27.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe Dunaliella salina market across eight major countries, emphasizing the current market trends, market size, and recent developments and providing the forecast till 2030.



Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The growth of the Europe Dunaliella salina market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene products, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increased use of dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. However, the complex production process for Dunaliella salina is expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.



Based on end user, the extraction companies segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing use of Dunaliella salina by extraction companies due to the rising demand for natural algae-derived hydrocolloids like carotenoids, including beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, and cryptoxanthin from food & beverage, cosmetics, animal feed, dietary supplements, and other industries.



An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the eight major geographies/countries (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe). The U.K. is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this market is mainly attributed to its growing nutraceutical market and well-established food and beverage industry. Additionally, microalgae are traditional crops harvested, extracted, and used for food and feed in coastal communities, which further supports the growth of the Dunaliella salina market in the region.



Key Questions Answered in the Report-

What is the current value of revenue generated by the Europe Dunaliella salina market?

At what rate is the Europe Dunaliella salina demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the Europe Dunaliella salina market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

SWhich end user segment is expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the Europe Dunaliella salina market?

Who are the major players in the Europe Dunaliella salina market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the Europe Dunaliella salina market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report:

Europe Dunaliella Salina Market, by End User

Extraction Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Feed Companies

Nutraceutical and Health Supplement Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Cosmetic Companies

Europe Dunaliella Salina Market, by Region/Country

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Denmark

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition & Scope



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Demand for Naturally-sourced Beta-Carotene Products

4.2.2. Rising Need for Natural Colorants

4.2.3. Increased Use of Dunaliella Salina in the Cosmetics Industry

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Complexities in Dunaliella Salina Production

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Risk of Dunaliella Salina Contamination

4.5. Trends

4.5.1. Increasing Demand for Clean-label Products

4.6. Production and Consumption Analysis

4.7. Pricing Analysis



5. Europe Dunaliella Salina Market Assessment - by End User

5.1. Overview

5.2. Extraction Companies

5.3. Food & Beverage Companies

5.4. Feed Companies

5.5. Nutraceutical and Health Supplement Companies

5.6. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.7. Cosmetic Companies



6. Europe Dunaliella Salina Market Assessment - by Geography



7. Competition Analysis



8. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



9. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. ( China )

) ALGALIMENTO SL ( Spain )

) Hangzhou OuQi Food co. Ltd. ( China )

) BlueBioTech Group ( Germany )

) Xi'an Fengzu Biological Technology Co. Ltd. (FZBIOTECH) ( China )

) Monzon Biotech S.L. ( Spain )

) A4f Algae for Future ( Portugal ).

