Europe E-Cigarettes Market to 2025: Focus on Completely Disposable Model, Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer, Personalized Vaporizer

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe E-Cigarettes Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe E-Cigarettes market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 12.98% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



Aiming to reduce their use of conventional/ combustible cigarettes, consumers in the region are increasingly using use e-cigarettes concurrently. Also, as e-cigarettes mimic the experience of smoking conventional/ combustible cigarettes, consumers are increasingly using them to satisfy their nicotine dependency. This dual-use has significantly increased the number of e-cigarette users in the region and is expected to drive the market over the forecast period, as it has been observed that dual users usually aim to gradually decrease their use of conventional/ combustible cigarettes over time, which increases the prospect of repeat purchase of e-cigarettes in the region.



Specialist retail stores such as tobacconists, vape shops have been observed to be the most popular channel. The online retail channel has been impacted by the introduction of the Tobacco Products Directive 2014/14/EU (TPD) in the European Union, owing to which a few countries in the region have banned cross-border distance sales of e-cigarettes.



United Kingdom to Hold A Significant Market Share



The United Kingdom is the largest market for e-cigarettes in Europe, the second-largest market in the world, owing to which it is driving the market in the region. E-cigarette use in the country is growing owing to the rising number of users coupled with support from health authorities.



Unlike the U.S. where e-cigarettes have not yet been approved as a cessation device, authorities in the U.K. believe these devices to be a means for people to transition from the much harmful habit of using conventional/ combustible cigarettes. On the distribution front, it has been observed that the online retail accounts for a significant share of the market and, the fastest growing channel to be specialist vape shops.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Completely Disposable Model

5.1.2 Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer

5.1.3 Personalized Vaporizer

5.2 By Battery Mode

5.2.1 Automatic E-Cigarette

5.2.2 Manual E-Cigarette

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2 France

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Russia

5.3.6 Spain

5.3.7 Rest of Europe



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 British American Tobacco plc

6.3.2 Philip Morris International Inc.

6.3.3 Altria Group, Inc.

6.3.4 Imperial Brands plc

6.3.5 Japan Tobacco Inc.

6.3.6 J Well France SARL



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

