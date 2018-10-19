Europe Electric Passenger Car Market to 2023 - Rising Inclination Towards Cleaner Automobiles

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Electric Passenger Car Market By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan and SUV), By Technology Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Driving Range, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe electric passenger car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% by 2023



Growth in the market is led by continuous expansion in the charging infrastructure across Europe and growing affordability of electric passenger cars. Moreover, rising inclination towards cleaner automobiles rather than vehicles running on traditional fuels along with government support towards boosting adoption of electric vehicles due to constantly increasing pollution levels is further anticipated to steer growth in Europe electric passenger car market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Europe Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan and SUV)

4.2.2. By Technology Type (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle)

4.2.3. By Driving Range (Up to 150 Miles and Above 150 Miles)

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology Type)

4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

4.6. Europe Electric Passenger Car Market Country Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. BYD Company Limited

7.2. BAIC Motor Corporation., Ltd

7.3. Tesla Inc.

7.4. BMW AG

7.5. Volkswagen AG

7.6. General Motors Company

7.7. Nissan Motor Corporation

7.8. Audi AG

7.9. Ford Motor Company

7.10. Renault SA



8. Strategic Recommendations



