Europe Electric Vehicle Market to Reach $1.95 Trillion by 2029 at a 44.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type; Propulsion Type; Power Output; End Use, Charging Standard, and Country - Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe EV market is expected to record a CAGR of 44.6% during the forecast period 2022-2029. This market is projected to reach $1,951.51 billion by 2029 from an estimated $147.56 billion in 2022. By volume, this market is expected to reach 53.75 million units by 2029, at a CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

This market's growth is mainly attributed to supportive government policies and regulations, growing environmental concerns, and the rising adoption of electric mobility in Europe. The growing adoption of autonomous driving vehicles, increasing adoption of electric vans and trucks for delivery, and increasing trend of shared mobility offer lucrative growth opportunities for this market's growth.



Key Questions Answered in the Report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of vehicle type, propulsion type, power output, charging standard, end use, and country?

What is the historical market size for the European electric vehicles market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric vehicles market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the European electric vehicles market?

What are the recent developments in the European electric vehicles market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

Which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the European electric vehicles market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Supportive Government Policies and Regulations

Rising Environmental Concerns

Increasing Adoption of Electric Mobility in Europe

Restraints

Range Anxiety of Electric Vehicles

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Autonomous Driving Vehicles

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vans and Trucks for Delivery

Increasing Trend of Shared Mobility

Challenges

High Cost of Electric Vehicles

Scope of the Report



Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheeler

E-Scooters & Bikes

Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by Propulsion Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Pure Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by Power Output

Less Than 100 KW

100 KW to 250 KW

More Than 250 KW

Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by End Use

Private Use

Commercial Use

Shared Mobility

Micromobility

Public Transport

Industrial Use

Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Sweden

Switzerland

Norway

Denmark

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights



6. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type



7. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Type



8. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Power Output



9. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by End Use



10. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Charging Standard



11. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Geography



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

BMW Group ( Germany )

) Volkswagen AG ( Germany )

) AB Volvo ( Sweden )

) Daimler AG ( Germany )

) Alcraft Motor Company Ltd. (U.K.)

Groupe Renault ( France )

) Stellantis N.V. ( Netherlands )

) DAF Truck N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Iveco s.p.A. ( Italy )

) Volta Trucks AB ( Sweden )

