Europe Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Report 2022: Increasing EV Sales and Government Support Boosts Growth

The European electric vehicle power inverter was valued at $ 4,389.4 million in 2021 and will grow by 14.9% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing sales of electric vehicles, the growing incorporation of inverters operating in EVs, the growing government support, and the technological advancements in the field of power electronics.



This 112-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe electric vehicle power inverter market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe electric vehicle power inverter market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Inverter Type, Integration Level, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution, and Country.



Based on Inverter Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Traction Inverter

Soft-switching Inverter

Based on Integration Level, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Integrated Inverter System

Mechatronic Integration System

Separate Inverter System

By Propulsion Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs)

By Vehicle Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Distribution, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Aftermarket

OEM

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type and Distribution over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players

Aptiv PLC (Borgwarner Inc.)

Continental AG

CWB Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd.

DENSO Corporation

Drive System Design LTD

Eaton Corporation PLC

Exalta Oxy Neuron

Fraunhofer ISE

Hangzhou Tonny Electric & Tools Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Astemo Ltd

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Jinan ACME Power Supply Co., Ltd.

John Deere Electronic Solutions

Lear Corporation

LG Magna e-Powertrain

Marelli Corporation

Meidensha Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GMBH

Toyota Industries Corporation

Valeo Group

Vitesco Technologies

Wenzhou Kangyu Electrical Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Inverter Type

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Integration Level



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Propulsion Type



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type



7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution



8 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

9 Competitive Landscape

