Europe Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Report 2022: Increasing EV Sales and Government Support Boosts Growth

Feb 22, 2023, 06:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2021-2031 by Inverter Type, Integration Level, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European electric vehicle power inverter was valued at $ 4,389.4 million in 2021 and will grow by 14.9% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing sales of electric vehicles, the growing incorporation of inverters operating in EVs, the growing government support, and the technological advancements in the field of power electronics.
This 112-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe electric vehicle power inverter market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe electric vehicle power inverter market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Inverter Type, Integration Level, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution, and Country.
Based on Inverter Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Traction Inverter
- Soft-switching Inverter
Based on Integration Level, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Integrated Inverter System
- Mechatronic Integration System
- Separate Inverter System
By Propulsion Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs)
By Vehicle Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
By Distribution, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Aftermarket
- OEM
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type and Distribution over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players
- Aptiv PLC (Borgwarner Inc.)
- Continental AG
- CWB Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd.
- DENSO Corporation
- Drive System Design LTD
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Exalta Oxy Neuron
- Fraunhofer ISE
- Hangzhou Tonny Electric & Tools Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Astemo Ltd
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Jinan ACME Power Supply Co., Ltd.
- John Deere Electronic Solutions
- Lear Corporation
- LG Magna e-Powertrain
- Marelli Corporation
- Meidensha Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Robert Bosch GMBH
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- Valeo Group
- Vitesco Technologies
- Wenzhou Kangyu Electrical Co., Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Inverter Type
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Integration Level
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Propulsion Type
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type
7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution
8 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
9 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elenuk-electric?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article