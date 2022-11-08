Europe ELT Market to grow by USD 4.31 Bn at CAGR of 9.75% by 2026, Segmentation based on End-user and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ELT market in Europe research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The ELT market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 4.31 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. View a Free Sample Report of the ELT Market In Europe in MINUTES.

Europe ELT Market: Vendor Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe ELT Market 2022-2026

The ELT market in Europe is characterized by diversified international and regional vendors. The regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, technology, and pricing. The increase in product or service extensions and technological innovations further intensifies market competition during the forecast period.

The market is currently witnessing rapid growth. The existing market vendors focus on product delivery through multiple distribution channels. They are investing in specific products that are designed for pre-K-12 schools. The need to capitalize on online delivery platforms has led to increased partnerships with technology service providers.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Babbel GmbH

Benesse Holdings Inc.

Busuu Ltd.

digital publishing AG

Duolingo Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Europass Teacher Academy SRL

inlingua International Ltd.

iTutorGroup Ltd.

Kaplan Inc.

Language and Training Sro

Lingoda GmbH

Linguaphone Group Ltd.

Linguarama International Ltd.

Memrise Ltd.

Pearson Plc.

ELT Market In Europe: Segmentation Analysis

By End-user

Institutional learners



Institutional learners experience language learning through a variety of learning modalities, such as e-learning, in-person classroom sessions, and other conventional training techniques. Institutional learners can also pick up a foreign language more quickly than other students because faculties and a team of qualified teachers provide a dynamic environment for students, allowing them to relate to the language principles taught in a better and more useful way.





Many MNCs are mandating ELT as a requirement. They incorporate it into their cultural training programs to make sure all staff are technically and verbally capable enough to maintain friendly relationships and effectively connect with potential customers



Individual learners

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global ELT in the Europe industry by value?

industry by value? What will be the size of the global ELT in the Europe industry in 2026?

industry in 2026? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global ELT in the Europe industry?

industry? How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global ELT market in Europe ?

The ELT market in Europe research report presents critical information and factual data about ELT in the Europe industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also considered in the ELT market in Europe study.

The product range of ELT in the Europe industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the ELT market in Europe research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

ELT Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.67 Regional analysis Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babbel GmbH, Benesse Holdings Inc., Busuu Ltd., digital publishing AG, Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Europass Teacher Academy SRL, inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup Ltd., Kaplan Inc., Language and Training Sro, Lingoda GmbH, Linguaphone Group Ltd., Linguarama International Ltd., Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Oy, Sprachcaffe Languages Plus, and VivaLing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

