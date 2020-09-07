Europe Energy as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2025 with Profiles of Schneider Electric, Engie, Siemens, Veolia, Enel X and Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Energy as a Service Market By Service Type (Power Generation Services, Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services and Operational and Maintenance Services), By End Use (Commercial and Industrial), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Energy as a Service Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.

The European Energy as a Service Market is driven by the supportive government initiatives & policies promoting the cleaner forms of energy. Additionally, the increasing energy demand and growing distributed energy resources are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.

The European Energy as a Service Market is segmented based on service type, end-use, company and country. Based on service type, the market can be categorized into power generation services, energy efficiency and optimization services and operational and maintenance services. The power generation services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years. This can be accredited to the increase in offerings from the power supply industry that includes distributed energy generation solutions such as solar PV, diesel and natural gas gensets, microturbines and fuel cells to improve energy supply.

Based on end-use, the market can be bifurcated into commercial and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to grow during forecast period on account of the increasing investments for ensuring clean and efficient power supply.

Major players operating in the European Energy as a Service Market include Schneider Electric, Engie, Siemens AG, Veolia, Enel X, Alpiq, Enertika, Orsted and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the European Energy as a Service Market.

To classify and forecast the European Energy as a Service Market based on service type, end-use, company and country distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European Energy as a Service Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the European Energy as a Service Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European Energy as a Service Market.

