Europe Energy as a Service Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027 Featuring Schneider Electric, Engie, Siemens AG, Veolia Environment, Enel X, Alpiq, Enertika, & Orsted

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Energy as a Service Market, By Service Type (Power Generation Services, Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services and Operational and Maintenance Services), By End Use (Commercial and Industrial), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe energy as a service market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period

The Europe energy as a service market is driven by the supportive government initiatives & policies promoting the cleaner forms of energy. Additionally, increasing energy demand and growing distributed energy resources are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.

The Europe energy as a service market is segmented based on service type, end use, company and country. Based on service type, the market can be categorized into power generation services, energy efficiency and optimization services and operational and maintenance services.

The power generation services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years. This can be accredited to the increase in offerings from the power supply industry that includes distributed energy generation solutions such as solar PV, diesel and natural gas gensets, microturbines and fuel cells to improve energy supply.

Based on end use, the market can be bifurcated into commercial and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to grow during forecast period on account of the increasing investments for ensuring clean and efficient power supply.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe energy as a service market.

To classify and forecast Europe energy as a service market based on service type, end use, company and country.

To identify drivers and challenges for Europe energy as a service market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe energy as a service market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe energy as a service market.

Major players operating in the Europe energy as a service market include

Schneider Electric SE

Engie SA

Siemens AG

Veolia Environment SA

Enel X

Alpiq AG

Enertika Ltd

Orsted AS

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Europe Energy as a Service Market, By Service Type:

Power Generation Services

Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

Operational and Maintenance Services

Europe Energy as a Service Market, By End Use:

Commercial

Industrial

Europe Energy as a Service Market, By Country:

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe energy as a service market.

