Europe (Excluding UK) Bio-LNG Industry Report 2024: Favorable Government Policies Supporting Bio-LNG Production and Rise in Fossil Fuel-Based Alternative Prices - Forecasts to 2032

The Europe bio-LNG market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $385.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $1,983.0 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The bio-LNG market is poised for growth, driven by rising demand from sectors like automotive and maritime. Additionally, the automobile industry is expected to increasingly embrace bio-LNG, supported by government policies and incentives aimed at promoting bio-LNG production and utilization in different geographic areas.



The Europe Bio-LNG market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. First, there is a growing awareness of the need for cleaner and more sustainable fuel options in the region. Bio-LNG, derived from renewable sources, is seen as a viable solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in various industries.



Second, the European Union's ambitious climate goals, which include reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy sources, are driving the adoption of bio-LNG. This aligns with the region's commitment to combat climate change and transition to greener energy alternatives.



Additionally, the availability of feedstock sources for bio-LNG production, such as agricultural residues and organic waste, is contributing to market growth. These feedstocks can be converted into bio-LNG through advanced technologies and processes.



Furthermore, the Europe Bio-LNG market is supported by government incentives and policies aimed at promoting the use of renewable fuels, creating a favorable regulatory environment for industry players.

Key Companies Profiled

TotalEnergies SE

Linde plc

MAKEEN Energy

Nordsol

DBG Group B.V.

Gasum Ltd

RUHE Biogas Service GmbH

LIQVIS GmbH

Titan LNG

Alexela

EnviTec Biogas AG

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

Scale Gas Solutions

Biomet SpA

