Europe Exhibition Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $18 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe exhibition market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The exhibition & event market in Europe will realize an incremental growth of over $2.5 billion in revenue, registering nearly 17% absolute growth between 2019 and 2025. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement and cancellation of several exhibitions and events across Europe . This severely impacted the market revenue which is likely to decline by over 17% in 2020 from its 2019 levels. Arizton expects that the growth of the market in the post-COVID world will be driven by factors such as health & safety-related practices and greater use of technology such as streaming, VR, and online collaboration. The market will witness high growth in the mixed or hybrid exhibition models (combination of B2B and B2C exhibitions) to generate revenue. These exhibitions attract greater number of sponsorships and contribute higher revenue from entrance fees. Although Germany will remain the leading exhibition and event market in Europe , the industry revenues will witness increased contribution from countries such as the UK and Turkey . Post-Brexit, the UK is expected to witness a high growth in number of exhibitions and live events to attract new investors.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by exhibition type, revenue stream, industry type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Europe Exhibition Market – Segmentation

The B2B segment is the largest revenue contributor to the Europe Exhibition market. The segment is growing as B2B exhibitions have emerged as a powerful marketing-tool, information, and sales platforms. They offer presentation instruments for special market segments and initiate profits for exhibitors, visitors, organizers, service providers, and the local economy.

The exhibitor fees segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019. Space charges matter a lot, and the current trends demonstrate these charges are in the upward direction. Vendors are constantly looking out to portray their products and services in exhibitions.

Consumer technologies specifically offer major business opportunists in the tradeshow market, thereby constituting a major revenue chunk. This sector provides exciting opportunities for innovation on the show floor. From non-traditional booths that allow customers to make the product live and use the data to better target consumers, these shows witness the latest technology due to the diversity and flexibility of products and solutions exhibited.

Europe Exhibition Market by Exhibition Type

B2B

B2C

Mixed/Hybrid

Europe Exhibition Market by Revenue Stream

Exhibitor Fees

Sponsorship Fees

Entrance Fees

Services

Europe Exhibition Market by Industry Type

Consumer Goods & Retail Sector

Hospitality Sector

AFF & Energy Sector

Automotive & Transportation Sector

Industrial Sector

Entertainment Sector

Others

Europe Exhibition Market – Dynamics

The business model for exhibitions is evolving owing to the introduction of new features such as conference stages near the show floor, catering and designated food spaces, and open meeting spaces. B2B exhibitions are mainly used for generating future business and exchanging opinions where actual business negotiations take place after the exhibition. In addition, businesses also exchange business cards and obtain catalogs in these exhibitions. Furthermore, attendees' preferences are also evolving where they look to access expertise, knowledge sharing, and new connections owing to the digital media that has bridged the gap in terms of comprehensive product marketing and enabled the admission to free information.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Use of Big Data

Increased Focus on Insurance & Security

Budget Allocation for Brand Experiences

Sustained Popularity in Elusive Industry Sectors

Europe Exhibition Market – Geography

Germany is considered as a presentation platform owing to the glamorous reputation of German exhibitions and foreign companies. Trade fairs are the most important instrument in B2B communications, which is one of the main reasons for the exhibition business to be one of the leading service sectors in Germany. It includes all companies, associations, and persons that serve the organizers and exhibitors. Around 5% of the exhibitors from abroad make strong use of Germany as an exhibition location. The German exhibition sector is a major player internationally and is the world's number one location for international trade shows as the country provides exhibitors plenty of space.

Europe Exhibition Market by Geography

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Turkey



Russia



Sweden



Netherlands

Prominent Vendors

Informa

RELX Group

Fiera Milano

GL Events

Koelnmesse

The MCH Group

Messe Düsseldorf

Messe Frankfurt

Messe Munchen

Other Prominent Vendors

Apex

Beijing Eagle International Exhibition

Clarion Events

Comexposium

Cvent

Demage

Deutsche Messe

cultura Eventos

Event Barcelona

Hyve Group

Mems International

Messe Berlin Group

Mex Events

NürnbergMesse

M&M Protocol

Paris Prelude

SKYLINE EVENTS

Smart Eventi

SeproEvents

Target Motivation

Tarsus Group

Viparis

