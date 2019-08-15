Europe Expanded Polystyrene Market for Thermal Insulation Products Report 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products - Expanded Polystyrene - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Built upon the expertise in the global thermal insulation markets, the study details demand for 2018 and provides anticipated market figures for 2023. Forecast years are presented and market rankings (or market shares where available) of Europe's leading insulation companies are indicated, by both country and product type. Market influences and trends are also outlined.



The report covers 26 countries (including all major European thermal insulation markets) split into 14 individual country volumes covering the most commonly used insulation materials. Market data is given in cubic metres, tonnes and euros.



The following market breakdown is provided:



End-use Sectors Covered:



Building

Domestic Buildings - Flooring

Domestic Buildings - Roofing

Domestic Buildings - Wall

Commercial Buildings

Cold Stores

Agricultural Storage

Industry

Pipe Lagging

Domestic Appliances

Transport

Process Plant

The contents of the report are based on a thorough investigation of the European markets, which includes extensive primary research across these throughout the first half of 2019, and an examination of relevant secondary sources and statistics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction - EPS

1.1 Prices

1.2 Densities



2. Market Overview - EPS

2.1 Macroeconomic Overview

2.2 AT - Construction by Type

2.3 BE - Construction by Type

2.4 NL - Construction by Type

2.5 DK - Construction by Type

2.6 FI - Construction by Type

2.7 FR - Construction by Type

2.8 DE - Construction by Type

2.9 IE - Construction by Type

2.10 IT - Construction by Type

2.11 NO - Construction by Type

2.12 PT - Construction by Type

2.13 ES - Construction by Type

2.14 SE - Construction by Type

2.15 CH - Construction by Type

2.16 UK - Construction by Type

2.17 Baltic States - Construction by Type

2.18 BG - Construction by Type

2.19 HR - Construction by Type

2.20 CZ - Construction by Type

2.21 HU - Construction by Type

2.22 PL - Construction by Type

2.23 RO - Construction by Type

2.24 RU - Construction by Type

2.25 SK - Construction by Type

2.26 SI - Construction by Type

2.27 TR - Construction by Type

2.28 Material Trends



3. Market Summary & Spot Forecasts - EPS

3.1 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (m3)

3.2 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (m3)

3.3 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (Tonnes)

3.4 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)

3.5 Market Volume by Region, Base Year ( million)

3.6 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast ( million)



4. EU Market Review - EPS

4.1 Historical Trends & Forecast in WE: m3

4.2 Historical Trends & Forecast in WE: Tonnes

4.3 Historical Trends & Forecast in WE:

4.4 Historical Trends & Forecast in EE & CE: m3

4.5 Historical Trends & Forecast in EE & CE: Tonnes

4.6 Historical Trends & Forecast in EE & CE:

4.7 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Base Yr (m3)

4.8 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Forecast (m3)

4.9 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Base Yr (T)

4.10 Market in Building & Ind WE, Forecast (T)

4.11 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Base Yr ()

4.12 Market in Building & Ind. WE, Forecast ()

4.13 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Base Yr (m3)

4.14 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Forecast (m3)

4.15 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Base Yr (T)

4.16 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Forecast (T)

4.17 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Base Yr ()

4.18 Market in Building & Ind. EE&CE, Forecast ()

4.19 Growth Rates in WE by Country, EPS (m3)

4.20 Growth Rates in WE by Country, EPS (T)

4.21 Growth Rates EE&CE by Country, EPS (m3)

4.22 Growth Rates EE&CE by Country, EPS (T)

4.23 Growth Rates in WE by End-use, EPS (m3)

4.24 Growth Rates in WE by End-use, EPS (T)

4.25 Growth Rates EE&CE by End-use, EPS (m3)

4.26 Growth Rates EE&CE by End-use, EPS (T)

4.27 Market Shares: EMEA, EPS

4.29 Market Shares: AT, EPS

4.30 Market Shares: BE, EPS

4.31 Market Shares: DK, EPS

4.32 Market Shares: FI, EPS

4.33 Market Shares: FR, EPS

4.34 Market Shares: DE, EPS

4.35 Market Shares: IE, EPS

4.36 Market Shares: IT, EPS

4.37 Market Shares: NL, EPS

4.38 Market Shares: NO, EPS

4.39 Market Shares: PT, EPS

4.40 Market Shares: ES, EPS

4.41 Market Shares: SE, EPS

4.42 Market Shares: CH, EPS

4.43 Market Shares: UK, EPS

4.44 Market Shares: Baltics, EPS

4.45 Market Shares: BG, EPS

4.46 Market Shares: HR, EPS

4.47 Market Shares: CZ, EPS

4.48 Market Shares: HU, EPS

4.49 Market Shares: PL, EPS

4.50 Market Shares: RO, EPS

4.51 Market Shares: RU, EPS

4.52 Market Shares: SK, EPS

4.53 Market Shares: SI, EPS

4.54 Market Shares: TR, EPS



5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

A.1 Armacell

A.2 BASF

A.3 Bauder

A.4 Dow Chemical

A.5 HIRSCH Porozell

A.6 Kingspan

A.7 Knauf Insulation

A.8 OWENS CORNING 1/2

A.9 Ravago

A.10 Recticel

A.12 Saint-Gobain Isover

A.13 UNILIN

A.14 URSA



6. Directory of Suppliers - EPS



