Europe fairway mower market to expand at around 2.3% CAGR through 2031

Demand for fairway mowers waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 economic impact; however, the construction industry is in recovery mode. Considering the possibility of a stimulus in many countries, the long-term outlook on the market remains positive.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

International agencies, governments, scientists, private sector, businesses, and major groups and stakeholders are looking to lay the groundwork (including knowledge, resources, and policy mechanisms) for collaborations to launch robust, reliable, and long-term wastewater management systems. This will have a positive effect on fairway mowers and their demand.

Due to the need for mass production, process automation has become a strong trend in the manufacturing of fairway mowers. The market is shifting toward Industry 4.0 norms, leading to the promotion and almost universal adoption of new technologies.

Increasing demand is being witnessed from golf courses around Europe and also the globe, with Europe accounting for more than two-fifth of the global market share.

Sales of electric drive fairway mowers are likely to increase the fastest over the coming years.

Electric equipment will play a significant role in this market over the coming years, owing to increasing number of market players focusing on R&D. Electric mowers have proven to be an ideal alternative to gasoline and diesel-powered mowers, and other golf course equipment.

Golf turfs account for the bulk of the demand for fairway mower, globally. Increasing prominence of various options by manufacturers in countries across Europe is creating high growth opportunities for market players.

Rather than purchasing a new fairway mower, many golf course superintendents choose to lease one. This is due to the high cost of new fairway mowers, which have been rising year after year.

"Surge in demand for fairway mowers is being seen from golf courses across Europe, owing to the passion for the professional sport of golf. Substantial increase in use of fairway mowers for the automation of grass mowing in countries across Europe are propelling market growth," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market in Europe is highly consolidated, with key players accounting for more than four-fifth of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players in the market are Deere & Company, Textron Inc., The Toro Company, and Kyoeisha Co., Ltd.

Market Projections

The fairway mower market in Europe is likely to grow at a moderate pace during 2021-2031. However, as it is a much concentrated market, companies are expected to focus more on the development of their markets in different regions inside Europe and expand their business, as it can be a good strategy to generate more sales.

More Valuable Insights

This research report analyses demand for fairway mowers. The market has been analysed with theCOVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per Persistence Market Research's scope, the market has been analysed on the basis of cutting width, drive type, power rating, and region. The report gives qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. Also, this report tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

