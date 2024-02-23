Europe Fertilizer Market Forecast Report 2024-2030, Featuring Yara, K+S, CF Industries, GrupaAzoty, ICL Group, OCI, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and BASF

The European fertilizer market is on a robust growth trajectory, with new research indicating a valuation forecast to hit US$ 50.35 Billion by the end of the decade. As farmers across Europe strive to meet the rising demand for high-quality produce, fertilizers are becoming increasingly crucial in supporting optimal crop growth and nutritional content. The latest comprehensive analysis presents a detailed insight into market trends, shares, growth metrics, and volume across various fertilizer types and applications.

The report unveils a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.50% from 2024 to 2030 in the European fertilizer sector. The industry trends indicate a paradigm shift towards sustainable farming practices, with a focus on nutrient management, organic farming, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and cover cropping.

Nitrogen-based fertilizers dominate the market due to their essential role in enhancing crop productivity. This segment is broken down into nitrates, urea, UAN, compound fertilizer, and others, highlighting their diverse applications across Europe's varied agricultural landscape.

In terms of formulations, the European fertilizer market is bifurcated into dry and liquid forms. Liquid fertilizers are witnessing a surge in popularity due to their ease of application, which aligns with the region's increasing emphasis on precision in nutrient distribution and sustainable agricultural practices.

Horticulture, as an application type, is capturing a significant share of the market, propelled by the region's flourishing demand for top-quality fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants. The sector requires fertilizers that can cater to the special nutritional requirements of a diverse range of horticultural crops, and this need is thoroughly addressed within the European market.

From a geographic standpoint, the report covers an extensive range of countries, with Germany leading in consumption and innovation within the fertilizer space. The country's strong agricultural sector, bolstered by advanced technologies and precision farming methodologies, is a major contributor to the market's growth.

Key Highlights from the Report:

  • Detailed market segmentation based on type, form, and application.
  • Comprehensive breakdown of the market across 19 European countries.
  • Volume analysis for a series of crops including wheat, coarse grains, oilseeds, and others.
  • Insightful analysis on the competitive landscape, featuring recent developments and revenue metrics from leading companies.

The research publication also profiles major industry players, shedding light on their market positioning and recent strategic initiatives. These insights provide valuable intelligence for stakeholders, policymakers, and businesses looking to navigate the European fertilizer market.

The European fertilizer industry stands at the intersection of advanced agricultural practices and sustainability, with this detailed analysis providing an invaluable resource for market participants. The comprehensive report underscores the strategic role of fertilizers in enhancing productivity and environmental stewardship – elements crucial to the future of European agriculture and food security.

Report Segmentation

Type:

  • Nitrogen (Nitrates, Urea, UAN, Compound Fertilizer, and Others)
  • Phosphorus
  • Potassium

Forms:

  • Dry
  • Liquid

Application:

  • Agriculture
  • Horticulture
  • Gardening
  • Others


Crop - Europe Fertilizer Volume

  • Wheat
  • Coarse grains
  • Oilseeds
  • Potatoes
  • Sugar beet
  • Other arable crops
  • Permanent crops
  • Fodder
  • Fertilized Grassland

Companies Profiled

  • Yara International
  • K+S
  • CF Industries Holdings
  • GrupaAzoty
  • ICL Group
  • OCI NV
  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile
  • BASF 


