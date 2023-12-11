Europe Fleet Management Market Set for Strong Growth, Forecasted at 19.22% CAGR through 2031

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Fleet Management Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe fleet management market (excluding U.K.) is projected to reach $4.71 billion by 2031 from $0.968 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.22% during the forecast period 2022-2031. Commercial vehicle fleet management tools are experiencing technical breakthroughs and are expected to increase at an accelerated rate throughout the forecast timeframe. It is anticipated that the introduction of connected vehicles will improve important market development initiatives.

The Europe fleet management market is witnessing significant growth. The fleet management market is expanding as a result of growing knowledge of the benefits provided by these systems to the commercial vehicle industry. Furthermore, fleet management is growing in the European market as a result of the industrial revolution's embrace of new technology.

Technological developments in commercial vehicle management tools are driving a considerable evolution of the European fleet management market. These tools are expected to rise rapidly throughout the forecast period, and the widespread use of connected automobiles is expected to significantly stimulate important market development activities. The Europe fleet management market is now seeing growth as a result of fleet companies' growing understanding of the numerous advantages provided by cutting-edge management systems. One of the main drivers of the market's expansion is this increased awareness, which is also being aided by the ongoing industrial revolution and the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technology in Europe's commercial vehicle industry.

The Europe Fleet Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

Digitization of commercial vehicles from the transportation and logistics companies for operating the fleet efficiently is expected to boost the Europe fleet management market. Data is generated on different levels, and they need to organize it to decide for fleet operators. A fleet management system assists in detecting the data and displaying it on the software.

One of the major issues impeding the expansion of the fleet management business in Europe is the high cost of on-premises software. Major manufacturers provide on-premises fleet management software options that are more customized and protected by a firewall than cloud-based fleet management software solutions. Henceforth, the high cost of on-premises software may hinder the growth of fleet management in Europe.

Report Scope

Segmentation by component, deployment, application type, and vehicle type provided in the report

Analysis of business drivers and challenges of the Europe Fleet Management Market

Detailed analysis of Fleet Management Market for Italy , Germany , France and Spain

, , and A detailed company profile comprising established players

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

TomTom International

Gurtam

Astrata Europe

TELTONIKA

Navtelecom

Market Dynamics

Business Drivers

Growing Number of Vehicle and Asset Thefts

Increase in Road Accidents

Volatility in Fuel Prices

Augmented Demand for Fleet Management Solutions from Transportation and Logistics Industry

Business Challenges

Connecting Information Together from a Variety of Sources

Risk of Cyber Attacks

Business Opportunities

Surging Demand for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets

1.1 Global Market Outlook

1.1.1 Fleet Management Trends

1.1.1.1 Successful Transport Companies Becoming Increasingly Data-Driven

1.1.1.2 Moving Toward Privately Owned Vehicles

1.1.1.3 Uncertain Fuel Costs

1.1.1.4 Keeping Fleets Relevant Requires the Adoption of Electric Vehicles

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Key Patents Mapping

1.1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.1.4.1 U.S. Fleet Management Laws

1.1.4.1.1 Vehicle Tracking Laws

1.1.4.1.2 Impact of Fleet Management Laws on the U.S. Fleet Management Market

1.1.4.2 Germany Fleet Management Laws

1.1.4.2.1 DGUV (German Social Accident Insurance) Regulation

1.1.4.2.2 Impact of Fleet Management Laws on the Germany Fleet Management Market

1.1.4.3 France Fleet Management Laws

1.1.4.3.1 WLTP Effect

1.1.4.3.2 Impact of Fleet Management Laws on the France Fleet Management Market

1.1.4.4 Australia Fleet Management Laws

1.1.4.4.1 Heavy Vehicle National Law

1.1.4.4.2 Impact of Fleet Management Laws on the Australia Fleet Management Market

1.1.5 Business Model

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Surging Demand for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.5.2 Emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT)

2. Region

3. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvt0qp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets