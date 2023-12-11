Europe Fleet Management Market Set for Strong Growth, Forecasted at 19.22% CAGR through 2031

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Fleet Management Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe fleet management market (excluding U.K.) is projected to reach $4.71 billion by 2031 from $0.968 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.22% during the forecast period 2022-2031. Commercial vehicle fleet management tools are experiencing technical breakthroughs and are expected to increase at an accelerated rate throughout the forecast timeframe. It is anticipated that the introduction of connected vehicles will improve important market development initiatives.

The Europe fleet management market is witnessing significant growth. The fleet management market is expanding as a result of growing knowledge of the benefits provided by these systems to the commercial vehicle industry. Furthermore, fleet management is growing in the European market as a result of the industrial revolution's embrace of new technology.

Technological developments in commercial vehicle management tools are driving a considerable evolution of the European fleet management market. These tools are expected to rise rapidly throughout the forecast period, and the widespread use of connected automobiles is expected to significantly stimulate important market development activities. The Europe fleet management market is now seeing growth as a result of fleet companies' growing understanding of the numerous advantages provided by cutting-edge management systems. One of the main drivers of the market's expansion is this increased awareness, which is also being aided by the ongoing industrial revolution and the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technology in Europe's commercial vehicle industry.

The Europe Fleet Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

Digitization of commercial vehicles from the transportation and logistics companies for operating the fleet efficiently is expected to boost the Europe fleet management market. Data is generated on different levels, and they need to organize it to decide for fleet operators. A fleet management system assists in detecting the data and displaying it on the software.

One of the major issues impeding the expansion of the fleet management business in Europe is the high cost of on-premises software. Major manufacturers provide on-premises fleet management software options that are more customized and protected by a firewall than cloud-based fleet management software solutions. Henceforth, the high cost of on-premises software may hinder the growth of fleet management in Europe.

Report Scope

  • Segmentation by component, deployment, application type, and vehicle type provided in the report
  • Analysis of business drivers and challenges of the Europe Fleet Management Market
  • Detailed analysis of Fleet Management Market for Italy, Germany, France and Spain
  • A detailed company profile comprising established players

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • TomTom International
  • Gurtam
  • Astrata Europe
  • TELTONIKA
  • Navtelecom

Market Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Growing Number of Vehicle and Asset Thefts
  • Increase in Road Accidents
  • Volatility in Fuel Prices
  • Augmented Demand for Fleet Management Solutions from Transportation and Logistics Industry

Business Challenges

  • Connecting Information Together from a Variety of Sources
  • Risk of Cyber Attacks

Business Opportunities

  • Surging Demand for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets
1.1 Global Market Outlook
1.1.1 Fleet Management Trends
1.1.1.1 Successful Transport Companies Becoming Increasingly Data-Driven
1.1.1.2 Moving Toward Privately Owned Vehicles
1.1.1.3 Uncertain Fuel Costs
1.1.1.4 Keeping Fleets Relevant Requires the Adoption of Electric Vehicles
1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis
1.1.3 Key Patents Mapping
1.1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.1.4.1 U.S. Fleet Management Laws
1.1.4.1.1 Vehicle Tracking Laws
1.1.4.1.2 Impact of Fleet Management Laws on the U.S. Fleet Management Market
1.1.4.2 Germany Fleet Management Laws
1.1.4.2.1 DGUV (German Social Accident Insurance) Regulation
1.1.4.2.2 Impact of Fleet Management Laws on the Germany Fleet Management Market
1.1.4.3 France Fleet Management Laws
1.1.4.3.1 WLTP Effect
1.1.4.3.2 Impact of Fleet Management Laws on the France Fleet Management Market
1.1.4.4 Australia Fleet Management Laws
1.1.4.4.1 Heavy Vehicle National Law
1.1.4.4.2 Impact of Fleet Management Laws on the Australia Fleet Management Market
1.1.5 Business Model
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.4 Corporate Strategies
1.2.5 Business Opportunities
1.2.5.1 Surging Demand for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
1.2.5.2 Emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT)

2. Region

3. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
3.2 Market Share Analysis
3.3 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvt0qp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Markets 2023-2028: Growing Adoption of Biologicals and Biosimilars Fueling Growth

United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Markets 2023-2028: Growing Adoption of Biologicals and Biosimilars Fueling Growth

The "United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to...
United States Generic Drugs Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Generic Drugs Fill the Gap During Brand-Name Drug Shortages in Healthcare

United States Generic Drugs Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Generic Drugs Fill the Gap During Brand-Name Drug Shortages in Healthcare

The "United States Generic Drugs Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.