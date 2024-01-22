Europe Food and Grocery Databook Market Size and Forecasts to 2027 - Sales in the Food & Grocery Sector are Forecast to Reach EUR 2,862 Billion in 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food and Grocery Databook - Europe - Sector Overview, Market Size and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This databook uses data from the Retail database showing the trends in the market and sectors by value and volume. It also reveals the brand leaders by market share in 2022 in each of the sectors as well as total food & grocery sector.



This databook provides both the historic and forecast market data of total retail sales in Europe. It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value trends, with individual sector details in overall retail. The forecasts include the impact of inflation on growth and recent events. The databook also reveals major retailers in each sector and their market share along with their price and market positioning in 2022.



Key Market Highlights

The overall retail industry in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027 to reach EUR5,349 bn .

is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027 to reach . Sales in the Food & grocery sector is forecast to reach EUR2,862 bn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2022-2027.

in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2022-2027. Online channel is projected to grow from EUR77.2 bn in 2022 to EUR133.7 bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%

in 2022 to in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6% Lidl is the leading retailer with a market share of 5.1% in 2022

Report Scope

Gain a comprehensive view of the Europe food & grocery market and forecasts to 2027

food & grocery market and forecasts to 2027 Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of recent events on the food & grocery market in Europe

Investigate current and forecast trends in the Europe's food & grocery sector to identify the opportunities offering the most potential

food & grocery sector to identify the opportunities offering the most potential Understand who the main competitors are in the food & grocery sector and their price positioning

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9ctta

