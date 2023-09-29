Europe Frozen Food Market size to increase by USD 48.81 billion between 2022 to 2027, Offline Distribution Channel to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 48.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Growing inclination toward e-commerce is notably driving the frozen food market in Europe. However, factors such as distribution challenges may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Product (Frozen ready meals, Frozen fish and seafood, Frozen meat and poultry, Frozen fruits and vegetables, and Others). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Frozen Food Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis
The offline segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. There has been a premiumization of the frozen food market in Europe, with consumers willing to pay more for premium, all-natural, and organic frozen food products. Offline stores in Europe such as supermarkets and hypermarkets have increased the selection of premium frozen food items they offer, such as premium ready meals, organic frozen fruits and vegetables, and premium meat and seafood as a response to that demand. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Key Driver for the market growth

  • The growing inclination toward e-commerce is a major driver in the market.
  • The market in Europe is significantly impacted by the expansion of e-commerce with online retailers exploiting their broad digital capabilities to offer a wider assortment of frozen food products. They also transport them directly to consumers' homes in order to make it simpler for customers to acquire and obtain these products.
  • Customers increasingly use online stores to buy a variety of goods, including frozen foods, as a result of the increased use of smartphones and the internet. 
  • Other driving factors include the convenience of home delivery, the simplicity of online ordering, and the availability of real-time order tracking.
  • Hence, such factors drive market growth for frozen food in Europe during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The frozen food market in Europe is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., CONGELADOS CIENTOCINCO, S.L., Dr. August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, General Mills Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., JBS SA, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, Orkla ASA, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., ULTRACONGELADOS VIRTO, SAU, WH Group Ltd., William Jackson Food Group Ltd.

View a FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The frozen breakfast foods market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,129.41 million. This frozen breakfast foods market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (bakery products, ready meals, cereals, snack bars, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the frozen breakfast foods market growth is the rising popularity of organic and vegan frozen breakfast food. 

The frozen snack food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.44 billion. This frozen snack food market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (bakery products/meat substitutes/appetizers, meat/poultry/seafood, and vegetables and fruits), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the frozen snack food market growth is the rise in the launch of frozen products. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

