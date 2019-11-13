Europe Furniture Industry Report 2019-2020 with Profiles of 1400 Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Furniture Industry in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe plays a key role in the global furniture industry, not only in terms of production but also in terms of market and international trade values.



The European furniture sector is described through updated statistics for production, consumption, imports and exports, main factors affecting the competitiveness of producers (labour cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, research and development, innovations and policy issues) and SWOT analysis.



The study analyses the European furniture market potentials and development insights with historical data and future perspectives to 2020.



Detailed tables for furniture imports and furniture exports by country and by geographical area of origin/destination, data by furniture segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture) and statistics for the European furniture manufacturing productive system are also included.



The competitive system analysis includes figures for the Top 100 European furniture companies (company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialization, total turnover and number of employees, the share of furniture on total sales) ranked by their turnover.



Over 1400 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employee range, email address, and website.



Key Topics Covered:



The role of Europe in the global furniture context

Europe and Rest of the World. Production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture 2013-2018

The integration process within Europe

International furniture trade

Traditional and growing manufacturing countries within Europe and the integration of productive systems

Importance and performance of furniture production in each country's economy

Furniture production in Europe , 2013-2018. By area and by country.

Factors affecting the competitiveness of European furniture producers

Labour cost and skilled labour availability

Availability of raw materials and components. The value chain

Investments in technology and machinery

Research and Design

Policy issues

The competitive system

Top 100 major European furniture manufacturers: company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialisation, total turnover and number of employees, share of furniture on total sales

The European furniture market development

Furniture consumption in Europe , 2013-2018. By area and by country.

Market sources: national production, European market integration, and import flows



Trade balance

Furniture trade balance, 2013-2018

Import penetration

Furniture imports, 2013-2018

Export orientation

Furniture exports, 2013-2018

Trends in furniture sub-segments and specialization

Furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture), 2013-2018

Future perspectives for the European furniture sector

Furniture consumption forecasts to 2020

SWOT Analysis of the European furniture sector



COUNTRY ANALYSIS:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom



SHORT PROFILES FOR OVER 1,400 EUROPEAN FURNITURE COMPANIES



METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1a0w2i





