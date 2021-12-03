Europe Furniture Market Report 2021: Production, Consumption, Imports and Exports 2015-2020 & Forecasts to 2022

Dec 03, 2021, 08:00 ET
The "The Furniture Industry in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The furniture industry in Europe contains all the main statistics and indicators useful to analyze the furniture sector in Europe and in 30 European countries.
EUROPEAN FURNITURE MARKET OUTLOOK
The first part of this study goes in-depth into the role of Europe in the global furniture context and provides historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption and trade), future perspectives, main factors affecting the competitiveness of European producers (labor cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, innovations and sustainability), imports penetration, export orientation, description of the main furniture manufacturing countries.
European furniture market potentials and development insights: future perspectives of the furniture sector in Europe, furniture market forecasts to 2022.
Furniture manufacturing system and trends in furniture production by sub-segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture).
Top furniture manufacturers in Europe: the competitive system analysis includes figures for the leading 100 European furniture companies (company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialization, total turnover and number of employees, share of furniture on total sales) ranked by their turnover.
Around 1650 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employees range, general email address-when available- and website.
COUNTRY ANALYSIS: 30 COUNTRY REPORTS.
For each considered country (Austria, Belgium-Lux, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom):
- Outline of the market and macroeconomic trends
- Production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2015-2020
- Trading partners
- Manufacturing system
- Consumption by region (when available)
- Short profiles of leading furniture manufacturers
Types of furniture covered:
Office furniture, Upholstered furniture, Non upholstered seats, Kitchen furniture, Bedroom furniture, Dining and living room furniture, Other Furniture.
Key Topics Covered:
THE EUROPEAN FURNITURE SECTOR
- Future perspectives for the European furniture sector
- Furniture consumption. Forecasts to 2022
- The role of Europe in the global furniture context
- Europe and the rest of the world. Furniture production, consumption, exports, imports
- The integration process within Europe
- International furniture trade
- Traditional and growing manufacturing countries within Europe and the integration of productive systems
- Furniture production in Europe, 2015-2020. By area and by country.
- A restructuring process in the European furniture industry involving enterprises and employment
- Enterprises and persons employed by country
- A brief description of the main furniture manufacturing countries
- Germany, Italy, Poland, UK, France
- Factors affecting competitiveness of European furniture producers
- Labour cost and skilled labour availability, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, innovation in materials and technologies, sustainability
- From safety and environmental issues to a circular economy model
- The competitive system
- Top 100 major European furniture manufacturers: company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialisation, total turnover and number of employees, share of furniture on total sales
- The European furniture market development
- Furniture consumption in Europe, 2015-2020. By area and by country.
- Market sources: national production, European market integration and import flows
- Trade balance
- The growing degree of market openness
- Import penetration
- Export orientation
- Trends in furniture sub-segments and specialization
- Trends in furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture)
COUNTRY ANALYSIS
Outline of the market, macroeconomic trends, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2015-2020, trading partners, manufacturing productive system and consumption by region (when available).
SHORT PROFILES OF AROUND 1650 EUROPEAN FURNITURE COMPANIES (activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employees range, email address and website)
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
Companies Mentioned
- Actona
- Ahrend Groep
- Aramis Invest
- B&B Group
- Belfield Furnishings
- BoConcept
- BRW Black Red White
- Calligaris
- Colombini Group
- COM40 Comforty
- Cotta Collection
- DFS Furniture
- Ekornes Group
- Flokk SBS
- Fournier Habitat
- Friul Intagli
- Hacker Kuchen
- Howden Joinery
- Ikea Industry Group
- Lifestyle Design - Poltrona Frau
- Meubles Demeyere
- Molteni Group
- Natuzzi
- Nobia
- Nowy Styl Group
- Roche Bobois
- SBA furniture Group
- Schmidt Groupe
- Tvilum
- Vitra International
- Welle Holding
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcj7zh
