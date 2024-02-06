Europe Gene Editing Technologies Market Report 2024: Analysis and Forecasts 2023-2032 - Leveraging Collaboration as a Major Key Strategies to Create Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Gene Editing Technologies Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe gene editing technologies market was valued at $0.37 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $3.26 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 27.24% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The gene editing technologies market is anticipated to experience growth primarily due to the rising demand for personalized medicine. Furthermore, the introduction of novel technologies has further propelled the expansion of this market.

The European gene editing technologies market is experiencing notable growth driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the introduction of advanced technologies. Gene editing techniques are gaining prominence for their potential in tailoring medical treatments to individual patients, offering more effective therapies.

Additionally, the emergence of novel gene editing technologies is enhancing precision and efficiency, making them increasingly valuable for research and clinical applications in Europe. The region's robust commitment to scientific research, biotechnology, and supportive regulatory frameworks creates a conducive environment for gene editing technology adoption.

Ethical and responsible gene editing practices further ensure sustainable growth in this market. As gene editing continues to transform healthcare and life sciences, the European gene editing technologies market presents promising opportunities for scientific progress and therapeutic innovation.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The gene editing technologies market (by technology) has been segmented into CRISPR gene editing technology and non-CRISPR gene editing technology. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different applications of gene editing technologies in agricultural and biomedical.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Gene editing technologies are being used for agricultural, biomedical, and other applications. Various companies are providing gene editing products and services, which is also the key strategy for market players to excel in the current gene editing technologies market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe gene editing technologies market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers involved in new product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe gene editing technologies market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

  • BRAIN Biotech AG
  • Cellectis S.A.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG
  • DNA Script
  • Magento, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Product Definition
1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

2 Market Scope
2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Footprint and Potential Growth Scenario
4.2.1 Realistic Growth Scenario
4.2.2 Optimistic Growth Scenario
4.2.3 Pessimistic Growth Scenario
4.3 Evolution of Gene Editing Technologies
4.4 Clinical Trials

5 Industry Outlook
5.1 Regulatory Landscape
5.1.1 Marketing Authorization
5.1.2 USFDA Guidelines for BLA Submission
5.1.3 Post-Authorization Regulations
5.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe
5.2.1 EMA Biologics License Application Process
5.2.2 Centralized Procedure
5.2.3 Decentralized Procedure
5.2.4 Mutual-Recognition Procedure
5.2.5 National Procedure
5.3 Expedited Regulatory Designations Around the World
5.4 Product Benchmarking
5.4.1 Product Benchmarking (by Technology)
5.4.2 Comparative Analysis
5.5 Technology Adoption Matrix
5.6 Industry Trends
5.6.1 Leveraging Collaboration as a Major Key Strategies to Create Opportunities for Gene Editing Technologies
5.6.2 Growing Focus on Gene Therapies
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.7.1 Patent Analysis (by Year)
5.7.2 Patent Analysis (by Technology)
5.7.3 Patent Analysis (by Region)
5.7.4 Patent Analysis (by Country)

6 Europe
6.1 Overview
6.2 Europe
6.2.1 Europe Gene Editing Technologies Market (by Application)
6.2.2 Europe Gene Editing Technologies Market (by Technology)
6.2.3 Europe Gene Editing Technologies Market (by Country)
6.2.3.1 Germany
6.2.3.2 U.K.
6.2.3.3 Switzerland
6.2.3.4 France
6.2.3.5 Spain
6.2.3.6 Italy
6.2.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

7 Company Profiles
7.1 BRAIN Biotech AG
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Role of BRAIN Biotech AG in the Gene Editing Technologies Market
7.1.3 Major Product: Key Specifications
7.1.4 Key Competitors
7.1.5 Financials
7.1.6 Key Insights about the Financial Health of the Company
7.1.7 Analyst Perspective
7.2 Cellectis S.A.
7.3 CRISPR Therapeutics AG
7.4 DNA Script
7.5 Magento, Inc.
7.6 Merck KGaA

