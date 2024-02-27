Europe Gene Fusion Testing Analysis and Forecast Report 2023: Market to Reach $248.2 Million by 2033 - Regulatory Support Facilitating Expansion and Innovations

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Gene Fusion Testing Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe gene fusion testing market was valued at $71.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $248.2 million by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 13.27% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The gene fusion testing market is anticipated to experience growth due to the increasing use of gene fusion testing for the advancement of targeted therapies.



The gene fusion testing market in Europe is experiencing significant growth and evolution. This can be attributed to several factors, including the region's increasing focus on precision medicine and the development of targeted therapies. Gene fusion testing, which involves identifying genetic alterations that drive certain diseases, plays a pivotal role in tailoring treatments to individual patients.

Europe's commitment to healthcare innovation and research is fostering advancements in gene fusion testing technologies, making them more accessible and accurate. Additionally, the region's strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are driving demand for these tests as they seek to develop novel therapeutics.



Furthermore, regulatory support and collaborations between research institutions and industry players are contributing to market expansion. As Europe continues to emphasize personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics, the gene fusion testing market in the region is poised for continued growth and innovation.

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The Europe gene fusion testing market (by indication) has been segmented into solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different indication of gene fusion testing in solid tumors.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Gene fusion testing is a molecular diagnostic method employed to identify and analyze distinct genetic alterations in cancer cells. It arises when two distinct genes, typically from different chromosomes, abnormally join together, giving rise to a hybrid gene that generates a unique protein with modified functions.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe gene fusion testing market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe gene fusion testing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Key Market Players

Biocartis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

OncoDNA

QIAGEN N.V

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Scope

1.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction to Gene Fusion Testing

3.1.1 Different Technologies for Gene Fusion Testing

3.1.2 Advantages and Limitations of Gene Fusion Testing

3.1.3 Current Market Size and Future Growth Potential, $Million, 2022-2033

3.1.3.1 Neurotrophic Tyrosine Receptor Kinase (NTRK) Gene Fusion vs. Other Gene Fusions

3.1.4 Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Gene Fusion Testing

3.1.5 Reimbursement Landscape

3.2 Stakeholder's Survey Response

3.2.1 Awareness of Gene Fusion Testing

3.2.2 Familiarity with the NGS Offerings of the Following Companies

3.2.3 Adoption and Barriers for Gene Fusion Testing



4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Regulatory Landscape

4.1.1 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe



5 Gene Fusion Testing Market (by Region), Value ($Million), 2022-2033

5.1 Overview

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Europe Gene Fusion Testing Market, by Indication

5.2.2 Europe Gene Fusion Testing Market (by Country)

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.1.1 Germany Gene Fusion Testing Market (by Indication)

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 U.K.

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Netherlands

5.2.2.7 Rest-of-Europe



6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6.1 Overview

6.2 Biocartis

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Role of Biocartis in the Gene Fusion Testing Market

6.2.3 Key Competitors

6.2.4 Recent Developments

6.2.5 Financials

6.2.6 Key Insights about the Financial Health of the Company

6.2.7 Analyst Perspective

6.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.4 OncoDNA

6.5 QIAGEN N.V.

