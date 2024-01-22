Europe Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033 - European Market Forecast to Grow from $2.64 Billion in 2023 to Reach $6.5 Billion in 2033

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As of 2023, the Europe genomic cancer panel and profiling market was valued at $2.64 billion and is expected to attain a value of $6.50 billion in 2033. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period 2023-2033. This growth is being driven by advances in genomic research and an increasing emphasis on precision therapy in oncology.

Genomic cancer panels and profiling are a contemporary technique to cancer detection that examines the genetic characteristics of malignancies before symptoms occur. The capacity of these panels to provide extensive genetic insights facilitates early detection and the development of tailored treatment strategies, which is a considerable advantage. The genomic cancer panel and profiling market is expanding because to the transformational potential these technologies have for changing cancer management. These panels improve our understanding of cancer genetics by allowing healthcare providers to identify particular genetic changes and customize interventions accordingly.

In the European market, genetic cancer panels and profiling are gaining popularity for cancer screening and management. These modern technologies provide detailed genetic information about malignancies, allowing for early detection and individualized treatment regimens.

The demand for these panels is increasing as a result of their transformational potential in changing cancer management. Factors driving market expansion in Europe include the growing popularity of liquid biopsy testing, increased cancer risk due to lifestyle changes, and the need for early detection.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Need for Cancer Profiling in Developed Countries Driving Demand for Genomic Panels and Profiling Tests
  • Increase in Genomic Research Funding Expanding the Market for Genomic Cancer Panels and Profiling
  • Technological Advancements in the Field of Informatics Expanding Consumer Reach

Market Restraints

  • Significant Implications of Reimbursement Reductions Impacting Growth of the Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market
  • Impact of High-Cost Pressure Hindering Development in Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Testing

Market Opportunities

  • Robust Pipeline of Genomic Cancer Panels and Profiling Tests Poised to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis
  • Discovery of New Biomarkers Presents an Opportunity for the Development of Diagnostics Tools and Technologie

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

  • Clinical
  • Research

Segmentation by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Research and Academic Institutes
  • Other End Users

Segmentation by Country

  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • Spain

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Market Scope
1.1.1 Key Questions Answered in this Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Market Overview
1.3.1 Market Definition
1.3.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential
1.3.3 Future Potential

2 Industry Analysis
2.1 Legal Requirements
2.1.1 Regulation of Genetic Tests
2.1.2 NCCN Guidelines
2.1.3 Reimbursement Scenario
2.2 Patent Analysis
2.2.1 Patent Filing Trend
2.2.2 Patent Analysis (by Year)
2.2.3 Patent Analysis (by Country)

4 Competitive Insights
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Strategies and Developments
4.2.1 Product Launches, Approvals, and Upgradations
4.2.2 Synergistic Activities
4.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.2.4 Business Expansions, Funding, and Licenses
4.3 Growth-Share Analysis
4.3.1 Growth-Share Analysis (by Technology), 2022

5 By Region
5.1 Overview
5.2 Europe
5.2.1 Key Dynamics
5.2.2 Germany
5.2.3 France
5.2.4 U.K.
5.2.5 Italy
5.2.6 Spain
5.2.7 Rest-of-Europe

