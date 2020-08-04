Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Industry, 2015-2019 & 2020-2024 - COVID-19 Updated

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by COVID-19 outbreak on gift card industry.



Though growth of gift card industry has been impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments which will gain market share. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics. Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards remains strong.



This offering is a bundled offering, combining 15 country reports (Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Russia).



Country reports included in this bundled offering provide a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. With over 200 KPIs at regional and country level, these reports provide comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics. The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



This bundled offering includes country level trend analyses across the following gift card segments:

Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card, and market share by retail sectors.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in three categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail - festivals & special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to gift card dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers.

Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).

Report Scope



Total Spend on Gifts

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Digital Gift Card Market Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Reasons to Buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends, and drivers along with five-year forecast (2015-2024) for gift cards and incentive cards at regional and country level.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Companies Mentioned



Etn Franz Colruyt N.V.

Delhaize Group SA

Aldi Group

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Blokker Nederland B.V.

Aveve N.V.

C&A Mode AG

Krefel N.V.

Intergamma B.V.

Oxylane Group

