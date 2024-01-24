Europe Health & Beauty Sector to Surge, Market Size and Forecasts to 2027 Detailed in Latest Databook

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health and Beauty Databook - Europe - Sector Overview, Market Size and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Comprehensive Data on the thriving Europe Health & Beauty market has been meticulously compiled, providing an extensive sector overview, market size, and forecasts up to 2027. This in-depth databook, now available, details the market trends and growth by value and volume, and unveils dominant players and their market shares in 2022 across various sectors.

The databook captures both historical and projected data of total retail sales within Europe, enhanced with visual representations such as charts, graphs, and tables to succinctly convey value trends and sector specifics within the overall retail landscape. With detailed analysis, the data includes inflation impacts on market growth and factors in recent industry events.

Key Market Insights:

The Europe retail industry is anticipated to flourish, with forecasts projecting a growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027, potentially reaching a staggering EUR5,349 billion .

retail industry is anticipated to flourish, with forecasts projecting a growth at a of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027, potentially reaching a staggering . The Health & Beauty sector is on an upward trajectory, expected to reach EUR409.6 billion in 2027, with a consistent CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027.

in 2027, with a consistent CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. An ascendant online channel presence, envisaged to swell from EUR31.2 billion in 2022 to EUR43.7 billion in 2027, showcases a robust CAGR of 7.0%.

presence, envisaged to swell from in 2022 to in 2027, showcases a robust CAGR of 7.0%. dm takes the lead as the predominant retailer in the sector, commanding a 4.5% market share in 2022, exemplifying successful market penetration and consumer preferences.

Market Opportunities and Competition

Diving into the databook provisions, stakeholders and industry players can harness comprehensive insights into the European Health & Beauty market, robustly positioned for the 2022-2027 period. The inclusive analysis reveals pivotal opportunities that align product offerings and strategies with the current demand, particularly in the post-COVID-19 landscape, allowing for strategic market alignment.

Thorough investigation of current and forecasted trends in the Health & Beauty sector arms businesses with critical data to identify areas of high potential and to strategize accordingly. The competitive landscape, inclusive of major competitors and their pricing strategies, is clearly outlined, providing a significant advantage in market positioning.

Key Objectives:

Comprehensive Market View: Acquire an expansive perspective of the Europe Health & Beauty realm and its future projections up to 2027.

Acquire an expansive perspective of the Europe Health & Beauty realm and its future projections up to 2027. Strategic Alignment: Harness opportunities emerging from recent industry shifts to bolster product offerings and market strategies.

Harness opportunities emerging from recent industry shifts to bolster product offerings and market strategies. Industry Trends and Potential: Decipher and exploit trends in Europe's dynamic Health & Beauty sector, unveiling areas ripe with potential.

Decipher and exploit trends in dynamic Health & Beauty sector, unveiling areas ripe with potential. Competitive Awareness: Gain insight into the market's competitive dynamics and retail players' price positioning, influencing judicious decision-making.

This integral databook encapsulates the essence of the Europe Health & Beauty market, presenting essential and anticipatory knowledge that caters to investors, retailers, and industry analysts alike. The rich data palette offered within is instrumental for foresightful planning and strategic market navigation.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

dm

Rossmann

Boots

Lidl

Carrefour Market

Tesco

Muller

Aldi

Specsavers

Douglas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ij0c7h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets