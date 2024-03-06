Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Industry Report 2023-2032: Emerging Adoption of Roboshuttle and Advantages of Commercial Autonomous Vehicles for Logistics Driving Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $39.6 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $387.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 28.82% during the forecast period 2023-2032

The heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow due to rising demand for autonomous driving technology and the continuous progress and uptake of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles in public transportation, encompassing both semi-autonomous and fully autonomous functionalities.



Market Introduction



The Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market in Europe is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for autonomous driving technology and the widespread adoption of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles in public transportation. With advancements in technology and regulatory frameworks supporting autonomous vehicle deployment, European countries are witnessing a surge in interest and investment in this sector.

Companies are developing and deploying semi-autonomous and fully autonomous heavy-duty vehicles for various applications, including freight transportation, logistics, and public transit. Additionally, initiatives promoting sustainability and reducing carbon emissions further incentivize the adoption of autonomous vehicles. As Europe continues to embrace innovative transportation solutions, the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market is expected to expand rapidly, transforming the future of mobility in the region.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy

The leading autonomous vehicle OEMs are continuously working to manufacture and sell vehicles with higher autonomous driving capabilities, i.e., level 3 and above. The growing need for affordable and high-performing heavy-duty autonomous vehicles is one of the major factors for the growth of the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market. The market is more on the consolidated side at present, where heavy-duty autonomous vehicle manufacturers have been successful to a certain extent in strengthening their market position in the market, with a few autonomous vehicle OEMs and autonomous vehicle technology providers working on such solutions in-house.

However, with the rise of autonomous driving, the existing established players are expected to face stiff competition from emerging players. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening market position over the coming years, with the companies focusing on bolstering their technological capabilities and gaining a dominant market share in the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle industry.



Growth/Marketing Strategy

The Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.



Competitive Strategy

The key players in the Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market analyzed and profiled in the study include multiple vehicle type manufacturers, bus manufacturers, truck manufacturers, roboshuttle manufacturers, and autonomous vehicle technology providers that develop, maintain, and market heavy-duty autonomous vehicles.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

AB Volvo

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

BMW Group

Volkswagen AG

Renault Trucks

Traton Group

Karsan

2getthere B.V.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaeffler AG

P3 Mobility

HOLON GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Electrification and Automation of Commercial Vehicles

1.1.1.2 Growing Number of Startups in the Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem

1.1.1.3 Rising Awareness about Autonomous Vehicles

1.1.2 Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

1.1.2.1 Overview

1.1.2.2 ADAS Features

1.1.3 Ecosystem of Autonomous Driving

1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.1.5.1 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.5.2 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Testing and Experimentation of Autonomous Vehicles (by Country)

1.1.6 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.6.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.6.2 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.7 Key Patent Mapping

1.1.7.1 Analyst View

1.1.8 Startup Landscape

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Development of Regulations for Autonomous Mobility

1.2.1.2 Rising Developments and Integration of Autonomous Buses in Public Transport

1.2.1.3 Developments of High-Tech Autonomous Solutions for Commercial Vehicles

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 High Cost and Rising Price Volatility of Hardware Components

1.2.2.2 Semiconductor Shortage Effect

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Market Development

1.2.3.2 Product Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Advantages Offered by Commercial Autonomous Vehicles to Logistics Industry

1.2.5.2 Emerging Adoption of Roboshuttle

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers in Europe

2.1.1.3 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1.1.3.1 Conventional Heavy-Duty Vehicles

2.1.1.3.2 Autonomous Heavy-Duty Vehicles

2.1.1.4 Business Challenges

2.1.1.5 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Applications

2.1.2.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market (by Application), Value and Volume Data, 2022-2032

2.1.2.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market (by Propulsion Type), Value and Volume Data

2.1.2.3 Europe Conventional Heavy-Duty Vehicle Market (by Application), Value and Volume Data, 2022-2032

2.1.3 Products

2.1.3.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market (by Vehicle Type), Value and Volume Data, 2022-2032

2.1.3.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market (by Level of Autonomy), Value and Volume Data, 2022-2032

2.1.3.3 Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market (by Sensor Type), Value and Volume Data, 2022-2032

2.1.3.4 Europe Conventional Heavy-Duty Vehicle Market (by Vehicle Type), Value and Volume Data, 2022-2032

2.1.4 Europe: Country-Level Analysis

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Italy

2.1.4.4 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.1.1 Conventional Heavy-Duty Vehicles

3.1.1.2 Autonomous Heavy-Duty Vehicles

3.2 Market Share Snapshot

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Type 1 Companies: Multiple Vehicle Type Manufacturers

3.3.1.1 AB Volvo

3.3.1.1.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1.1.1 Role of AB Volvo in the Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market

3.3.1.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.1.1.2 Corporate Strategies

3.3.1.1.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

3.3.1.1.3 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

3.3.1.1.4 Analyst View

3.3.1.2 Mercedes-Benz Group AG

3.3.1.3 BMW Group

3.3.1.4 Volkswagen AG

3.3.2 Type 2 Companies: Truck Manufacturers

3.3.2.1 Renault Trucks

3.3.2.2 Traton Group

3.3.2.3 Karsan

3.3.3 Type 4 Companies: Roboshuttle Manufacturers

3.3.3.1 2getthere B.V.

3.3.3.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

3.3.3.3 Schaeffler AG

3.3.3.4 P3 Mobility

3.3.3.5 HOLON GmbH



4 Research Methodology

4.1 Data Sources

4.1.1 Primary Data Sources

4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

4.1.3 Data Triangulation

4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

4.2.1 Research Methodology - Top-Down Approach

4.2.2 Factors for Data Prediction and Modeling



