Europe Home Healthcare Market Report 2022: Featuring Amedisys, LHC Group, Abbott Laboratories, F.Hoffmann-La Roche & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Services and Product), By Indication, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Home Healthcare Market should witness market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



It's possible for a patient to need urgent treatment, necessitating many daily special operations. The expense of in-hospital treatment is often substantially higher, and it is not practical to keep the patient there for an extended amount of time as it is not cost-effective. In-home care offers patients hospital-quality, specialized medical treatment in the convenience of their own homes. When compared to hospital treatment, it is far less expensive.



Long-term confinement in a hospital setting may be detrimental to someone's mental health. Hospitals are often linked with 'something wrong, ' and because of their surroundings, patients may feel burdened and anxious there. Constantly interacting with medical personnel, nurses, and patients may also be detrimental.



With the assistance of in-home nursing care, the patient may get expert medical attention in a setting that is familiar to them. Being at home relieves stress and allows the mind to unwind. It is known that a positive outlook and comfortable surroundings aid in a patient's faster and healthier recovery.



In the last several decades, the WHO European Region has seen a significant increase in life expectancy. In many European nations, the percentage of elderly individuals in the overall population is continuously rising, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue in the next decades. In the majority of EU nations, the central government has outlined its policy for home care. This will result in a rise in the number of elderly persons who need care. The home healthcare market is expected to expand in the Europe area over the next years as a result of all these factors.



The Germany market dominated the Europe Home Healthcare Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $26, 194.4 million by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would experience a CAGR of 8.9% during (2022-2028).



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Services and Product. Based on Services Type, the market is segmented into Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation Therapy, Hospice & Palliative Care, Unskilled Care, Respiratory Therapy, Infusion Therapy and Pregnancy Care. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Therapeutic Products, Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products and Mobility Care Products. Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Cancer & Other Indications, Respiratory Diseases, Wound Care, Pregnancy, Movement Disorders, Hearing Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases & Hypertension and Diabetes. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amedisys, Inc., LHC Group, Inc., ResMed, Inc., Omron Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Invacare Corporation, Linde PLC, A&D HOLON Holdings Company, Limited, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Scope of the Study

By Type

Services

Skilled Nursing



Rehabilitation Therapy



Hospice & Palliative Care



Unskilled Care



Respiratory Therapy



Infusion Therapy



Pregnancy Care

Product

Therapeutic Products



Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products



Mobility Care Products

By Indication

Cancer & Other Indications

Respiratory Diseases

Wound Care

Pregnancy

Movement Disorders

Hearing Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases & Hypertension

Diabetes

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

Amedisys, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc.

ResMed, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Invacare Corporation

Linde PLC

A&D HOLON Holdings Company, Limited

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

