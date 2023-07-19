Europe Honey Market to Reach $4.24 Billion by 2028, EU-5 the Major Revenue Contributor in the Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe honey market will grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during 2022-2028.

Europe Honey Market Report by Arizton

Since ancient times, honey has been used in Europe for its health benefits and wound treatment. The use of honey to manufacture cough syrups, bake, and for direct consumption increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for honey from the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and pet industries increased after the COVID-19 pandemic due to its nutritional value.

Health consciousness is rising in European countries, driving the demand for honey-based products. Innovations and advances in honey processing and extraction increased the production of honey. Many companies source honey from other countries to fulfill the demand in the market due to the increased honey demand. Maintaining the quality of honey is a major issue in Europe. Thus, consumers prefer high-quality honey. The demand for dietary supplements and food products is increasing in Europe. The demand for honey at e-commerce platforms in Europe is high. Therefore, the Europe honey market is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

Europe Honey Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 4.24 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 3.21 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 4.76 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation End Users, Application, and Geography Geographic Analysis EU-5, Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe, and Nordic Region Market Dynamics · Advancements & Innovations in Honey Extraction & Processing · A Surge in the Usage of Honey as a Natural Sweetener · Increasing Utilization of Honey in Processed Food



Honey and honey-based products are available at retail stores, company websites, and e-commerce platforms, such as Carrefour, Amazon, E. Leclerc, and others. There are many major players present in the honey market in Europe. Most of them sell their products on their website and e-commerce platforms. Tesco is one the largest chain of grocery products in Europe. The company has its honey products and sells other brands' honey products on its website. Selling products on online platforms requires less expenditure on infrastructure and communication. Thus, such companies gain more revenue by selling honey at physical stores and online platforms.

Key Findings

There is a surge in the use of honey as a natural sweetener in the Europe honey market. Honey is used as a substitute for sugar and corn syrup.

Eu is only 60% self-sufficient in honey. Most European countries import honey from other countries to fulfill the demand.

The utilization of honey is increasing in processed food to increase the nutritional value of products.

The e-commerce sector is growing rapidly in Europe , and the demand for honey from online platforms has increased rapidly in the last few years.

Many research studies have shown that honey is very effective in treating various diseases; for instance, in treating cancer, honey is used to lower the effects on the human body.

Segmentation Insights

Insights by Application: the Europe honey market by application is segmented into nutrition, medicine, and skincare & beauty. In 2022, the nutrition segment dominated the market share, accounting for over 72%. There has been a rise in awareness towards healthy eating habits and health consciousness; people increasingly prefer food enriched with extra nutrition. By consuming honey, people can get all such benefits from honey. The nutritional content in honey helps to improve the digestion system and fulfill the requirement for body function and metabolism. As honey has many health benefits and increases awareness about health among Europeans, the consumption of honey for various applications is increasing. The rising number of diseases increases the consumption of nutritional value-based products in Europe.

Insights by End User: the Europe honey market by the end user is segmented into individuals, food & beverage companies, personal care & cosmetics manufacturers, and others. Other segments are divided into sub-segments, such as individuals, food & beverage companies, personal care & cosmetics manufacturers, and others. In 2022, the individual segment accounted for the highest Europe honey market share. In European countries, the demand for raw honey is very high. The companies are putting logos as organic cultivated honey and gaining attraction of the consumers to buy their products. People prefer unprocessed, natural honey, rich in nutrition and flavourful honey. Further, there is rising demand for honey-based products, and companies require more raw honey as the various diseases are rising in Europe, where honey is the best solution for the treatment. Pharmaceutical companies have started increasing the honey demand for making honey-based pharmaceutical products contributing to the growth of the Europe honey market.

Geographical Overview

The EU-5 honey market to reach $2.2 billion by 2028. The EU-5 is the major revenue contributor to the Europe honey market, followed by Central, Eastern & Southern Europe and the Nordic region. The increased adoption of a diet pattern and health consciousness in the region drives the honey market in EU-5 countries. Awareness of the use of honey for health benefits is high in EU-5 countries. Honey is an alternative to jams and other sweeteners due to its health benefits. Many diseases are prevalent in EU-5 countries. Many studies show that honey is a therapeutic agent in cancer treatment. Consumers in EU-5 countries prefer natural products for skincare and beauty purposes. Therefore, the demand for honey from cosmetics companies increases rapidly.

Russia, Poland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Greece are major countries in the honey market across Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe. Obesity, overweight, and diabetes are the major issues caused due to unhealthy food consumption habits and changing lifestyles in the last few years. Honey from this region is known for its high quality, and most of the honey is used to treat various diseases and improve the immune system. The consumption of honey from the cosmetics industry is rising due to the increased demand for honey-based personal care and beauty products. Therefore, creating huge opportunities for market vendors.

Market Segmentation

Application

Nutrition

Skin Care & Beauty

Medicine

End Users

Individuals

Food & Beverage Companies

Personal Care & Cosmetics Manufacturers

Others

Geography

EU-5

Germany



France



Italy



The UK



Spain

Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe

Russia



Poland



Greece



Switzerland



Netherlands



Czech Republic



Hungary



Romania



Austria



Bulgaria



Croatia

Nordic Region

Sweden



Finland

