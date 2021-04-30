Europe House Live (May 8) & Outside With EU (May 9-31)

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9, the Delegation of the European Union to the United States and the Embassies of the EU Member States celebrate Europe Day, the founding moment of today's EU. This year, we help satisfy your Wanderlust by taking you on a virtual tour across Europe with special events that can be enjoyed online and outside. We kick off the festivities with Europe House Live, a virtual concert experience featuring over 20 performances brought to you in real time by musicians in Europe. This event launches our month-long Outside With EU celebration – a variety of activities that provide inspiration to go outside, including podcast episodes showcasing popular European outdoor activities and a scavenger hunt to explore local Washington, DC, European cultural landmarks.

Europe House Live

On Saturday, May 8 at 5:00 PM (ET), we ring in Europe Day with music. Join European Union Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis and EU embassies accompanied by our Master of Ceremonies, Italian-American Actor, Activist, Producer, and UNICEF National Ambassador, Alyssa Milano, as we kick off our celebration with Europe House Live, a virtual concert featuring special performances brought to you from across the EU in real time. Meet the artists as we dial in to country after country, and cheer with us as we usher in Europe Day 2021 at midnight Central European Time. Register on Facebook.

Outside with EU Podcast Episodes

From pétanque to mushroom hunting, get inspiration for your outside experience. Three podcast episodes take you across Europe, highlighting outdoor activities enjoyed in our Member States at this time of year.

Outside with EU Scavenger Hunt

From May 9 through May 31, Washington, DC, locals are invited to go outside and explore European landmarks across the city. Organized by the EU Member States, our scavenger hunt features 25 destinations. Play the EU Treks Scavenger Hunt game on the GooseChase app. for a chance to win prizes provided by the EU embassies.

