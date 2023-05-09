Europe Humanized Mice Model Market Research Report 2023: Genetic Humanized Mice Model v/s Cell-Based Humanized Mice Model - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2028

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Humanized Mice Model Market By Type (Genetic Humanized Mice Model v/s Cell-Based Humanized Mice Model), By Application, By End-use, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe humanized mice model market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2024-2028

The increasing prevalence of cancer, along with the rise in the number of research & development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

Moreover, ongoing developments in biological research due to continuous support & initiatives from the governments as well as private sectors are likely to propel the market's growth. In addition to this, the growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to contribute further to market growth.

Advances in metabolomics, proteomics, and genomics in the region are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. There is a rise in the use of humanized mice models in biomedical research, including human hematopoiesis, regenerative medicines, transplantation, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases, which is surging the demand for humanized mice models. Moreover, rising government investments and grants play a key role in strengthening the growth of the market.



Growing demand for Personalised Medicine



Personalized medicine is basically tailored medicines that are developed to target individualized treatment and care based on genetic or epigenetic makeup and other features. The humanized mice model is treated with a large number of drugs or by gene therapies, which help them to find the most suitable treatment.

Thus, there is a rise in the use of humanized mice model for therapeutic strategies in precision medicine. The increasing research expenditure due to a surge in research activities is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

For instance, in 2022, Germany had the highest gross expenditure on research and development (GERD) among European countries, which was 143.1 billion U.S. dollars, followed by France at USD 68.5 billion and then the UK at USD 54.9 billion.



Growing Occurrences of Various Diseases



Rising incidences and prevalence of several diseases, such as cancer, immunodeficiency disorders, and rare diseases, are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the Europe humanized mice model market.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, in 2020, there were 47,86,818 new cases, out of which 5,76,337 cases were of breast cancer, 5,54,569 cases were of colorectum, 5,34,496 cases were of the lung, 5,00,827 cases were of the prostate, 2,21,298 cases were of the bladder, and 2,399,291 cases of other cancers.

The rising prevalence of these diseases is surging the demand for clinical studies, which in turn, use humanized mice models to study the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy approaches. Therefore, supporting the growth of the market.

Charles River Laboratories, International, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Gempharmatech Co Ltd

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Envigo (Harlan Laboratories, Inc.)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Janvier Labs

Trans Genic, Inc.

Genoway

Creative Biolabd

Europe Humanized Mice Model Market, By Type:

Genetic Humanized Mice Model

Cell-Based Humanized Mice Model

CD34 Humanized Mouse Models

PBMC Humanized Mouse Models

BLT Humanized Mouse Models

Europe Humanized Mice Model Market, By Application:

Oncology

Immunology & Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

Toxicology

Others

Europe Humanized Mice Model Market, By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research

Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

Europe Humanized Mice Model Market, By Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Netherland

Poland

Sweden

Belgium

