Europe Hydroponics Market, By Origin, By Farming, By Type, By Crop Types, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Europe Hydroponics Market, By Origin (Natural & Organics and Conventional), By Farming (Indoor & Outdoor), By Type (Aggregate Systems & Liquid Hydroponics System), By Crop Types (Vegetables, Fruits & Flowers), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824727/?utm_source=PRN

Hydroponics is a substrate-based farming technique of growing plants without soil, by using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. This is an emerging technology which is gaining traction with the support of various government and non-government organizations.

Europe hydroponics market is expected to surpass $ 14 billion by 2024.Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in hydroponic smart greenhouse horticulture.

This advancement of greenhouse farming is driving the Europe hydroponics market.Owing to increase in harvest cycles as compared to the traditional agricultural practices a higher yield is obtained using hydroponics technology.

Additionally, nutritionally superior variety of products are obtained using this technique since it eliminates the use of any kind of pesticides or fertilizers and ripening agents. Moreover, high profit margins and increasing emphasis on food security further propels the growth of market.

The Europe hydroponics market is segmented based on origin, farming, type, crop type, region and company.Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into aggregate and liquid hydroponics systems.

The liquid hydroponics systems are projected to register the highest CAGR 7.40% during the forecast period, on account of their efficiency, cost effectiveness, higher productivity, among others. Based on crop type, the market can be segmented into vegetables, fruits and flowers. The vegetables grown using this technique include Tomato, Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Peppers and Others. The vegetables segment dominates the market, since 10 times higher yield is obtained using this technique as compared to the traditional ones.

Regionally, the hydroponics market is gaining traction and expanding to various countries including Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Russia, and France.The adoption of hydroponics has been the highest in the Netherlands, followed by Spain and Turkey.

According to industry experts, almost 90% of the greenhouses in the Netherlands are converted to hydroponic structures, and most of this area is used for flower and vegetable cultivation.In Europe, Netherlands is the largest producer of hydroponic crops and is expected to maintain the lead for the next 10 years attributable to the vast expansion of hydroponics technology in the Netherlands.

Germany is expected to register the highest growth, among the European countries.

The major players operating in the hydroponics market are Argus Control Systems Ltd., General Hydroponics Inc., Greentech Agro LLC, Logiqs B.V., Heliospectra AB, Thanet Earth Ltd., Lumigrow Inc, Signify N.V., Jones Food Company, Koninklijke Philips NV and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe hydroponics market.

• To classify and forecast Europe hydroponics market based on origin, farming, type, equipment, input, crop type, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe hydroponics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe hydroponics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe hydroponics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe hydroponics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe hydroponics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:



• Hydroponics companies and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to hydroponics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe hydroponics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Origin:

o Natural & Organics

o Conventional

• Market, By Farming:

o Indoor

o Outdoor

• Market, By Type:

o Aggregate System (Ebb & Flow Systems, Drip System, Wick System)

o Liquid Hydroponics System (Deep Water Culture, Nutrient Film Technique, Aeroponics)

• Market, By Crop Type:

o Vegetables (Tomato, Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Peppers, Others)

o Fruits

o Flowers

• Market, By Country:

- Netherlands

- Russia

- Spain

- France

- Germany

- Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe hydroponics market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824727/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

