Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028, the Market to Cross More than $39.6 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during 2022-2028.

Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Report by Arizton

The Europe hyperscale data center market is one of the most developed markets globally. Investments in hyperscale data centers across FLAP and Ireland data center markets in Europe grew significantly. These markets are the largest in terms of IT infrastructure procurement. Hyperscale data center operators are involved in the rapid expansion of their cloud platforms across Europe. Hyperscale data centers are large mission-critical facilities that support robust and scalable applications. Also, these data center variants are often associated with big data-producing companies. Google, Oracle, AWS, Apple, and Microsoft are some of the major hyperscale companies operating data centers with a global presence. Similarly, Tencent is another major cloud company.

Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 39.69 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 28.42 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 5.72 % Market Size - Area (2028) 4.36 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 882 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis Western Europe, Nordics, and Central & Eastern European Countries Market Dynamics · Cloud-Based Services Adoption to Drive the Market · Shift From On-Premises to Cloud and Colocation · The advent of IoT & Big Data Technologies · Government Support for Data Center Development · Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity · Adoption of OCP and Hyperscale Infrastructure



Market Key Trends

High Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is making inroads across Europe . Governments and businesses are taking multiple initiatives to implement and utilize the potential of artificial intelligence.

. Governments and businesses are taking multiple initiatives to implement and utilize the potential of artificial intelligence. Countries like Germany , the U.K., and many others have already developed national strategies for AI, and few other countries are taking concrete steps to deploy AI.

, the U.K., and many others have already developed national strategies for AI, and few other countries are taking concrete steps to deploy AI. Spain launched AI regulatory sandbox in June 2022 .

launched AI regulatory sandbox in .

Portugal has launched an AI-based i4.0 program to improve the technology environment in the country.

Sustainability Initiatives Attracting Data Center Operators

European Union is continuously working towards making energy consumption completely green with new laws and regulations.

Countries like U.K., France , and others have already signed Paris Agreement; therefore, it is binding on them to eliminate fossil fuel as an energy source and replace existing power capacity with renewable energy.

, and others have already signed Paris Agreement; therefore, it is binding on them to eliminate fossil fuel as an energy source and replace existing power capacity with renewable energy. The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact has also prompted operators to move towards 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Governments across Europe are moving towards renewable energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based energy sources.

are moving towards renewable energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based energy sources. The U.K. government is moving towards 100% renewable energy by 2035.



Germany wants to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

The Western Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market by Investment to Reach $30.10 Billion by 2028

The UK, France, Spain, and Germany are leading destinations for data center development. At the same time, there are also emerging markets, such as Ireland, with projects from Facebook, Equinix, Digital Realty, and CyrusOne; Italy, with projects from Equinix & Vantage Data Centers; and Switzerland, with projects from Interxion (Digital Realty) and Equinix. The Europe hyperscale data center market will also witness the continuous adoption of cloud services among SMEs due to the heightened interest shown in the digital transformation of businesses through solutions, such as IoT, Big data, and AI. The data center market in Western Europe is witnessing investment contributions from global and local data center service providers. The demand for smart devices and growth internet penetration will also fuel the growth of colocation data centers and corresponding infrastructure in the region. Data centers in Western Europe are built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions. This is aided by the growth of ODM solutions in the market.

Countries such as Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, and Greece will likely contribute to the Western European data center market in the upcoming years. Therefore, hyperscale investments in these countries will majorly boost the investment opportunities for vendors.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Key Market Participants

Microsoft, Google, and Meta are major investors in the Europe hyperscale data center market in terms of cloud players.

Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and NTT are major colocation operators in developing hyperscale facilities across the Europe hyperscale data center market.

hyperscale data center market. Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and others are investing in lithium-ion-based UPS systems. Also, these companies are providing electrical infrastructure for hyperscale development across Europe .

. Companies like Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and many others are supplying Lithium-ion based UPS systems, smart-grid solutions, and new switchgears compatible with different sources of power supplies.

Companies like Ferrovial, Arup, RED, ISG, M+W Group, and others will see increased demand for developing hyperscale data center facilities.

Market Vendors

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

ATOS

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

INSPUR

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron Corporation

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aermec

Alfa Laval

Aksa Power Generation

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Climaveneta

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

Flaktgroup

Grundfos

Güntner

Gesab

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Kohler-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NetNordic

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

AODC

AEON Engineering

ARC:MC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Aurora Group

Atkins

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

CAP INGELEC

Coromatic (E.ON)

Deerns

Designer Group

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Dornan

DPR Construction

Etop

EYP MCF

Ferrovial

Fluor Corporation

Free Technologies Engineering

Future-tech

Granlund Group

GreenMDC

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IDOM

IMOS

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

M+W Group

Mace

Mercury

Metnor Construction

MT Hojgaard

Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

(NWA) Norma Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

Power Quality Control (PQC)

Quark

Ramboll Group

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

STARCHING

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

Sweco

TPF Ingénierie

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

YIT

ZAUNERGROUP

Prominent Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Apple

Aruba

atNorth (Partners Group)

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Global Switch

Google

Green Mountain

Iron Mountain (IO)

Ixcellerate

Kevlinx

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Verne Global

Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Yondr

Global Technical Realty

Stratus DC Management

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Geography

Western Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Italy



Spain



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland

Central & Eastern European Countries

Poland



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Europe hyperscale data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe hyperscale data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?

What are the key trends in the Europe hyperscale data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?

Table of Content

1. REPORT COVERAGE

1.1. WHAT'S INCLUDED

1.2. SEGMENTAL COVERAGE

1.2.1. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE

1.2.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

1.2.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

1.2.4. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING SYSTEM

1.2.5. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING TECHNIQUE

1.2.6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

MARKET AT A GLANCE INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENTATION

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5.1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

5.2. KEY TRENDS THAT IMPACT EUROPE HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET

5.3. GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

5.4. SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

5.5. KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

6.1. ADOPTION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

6.2. SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES ATTRACTING DATA CENTER OPERATORS

6.3. DEVELOPMENT OF DISTRICT HEATING CONCEPT

6.4. INNOVATIVE CONSTRUCTION TECHNIQUES OF DATA CENTERS

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

7.1. CLOUD-BASED SERVICE ADOPTION

7.2. SHIFT FROM ON-PREMISES TO CLOUD & COLOCATION

7.3. ADVENT OF IOT & BIG DATA TECHNOLOGIES

7.4. GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT

7.5. GROWTH IN SUBMARINE & INLAND CONNECTIVITY

7.6. ADOPTION OF OCP & HYPERSCALE INFRASTRUCTURE

MARKET RESTRAINTS

8.1. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

8.2. INCREASED CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS

8.3. LACK OF SKILLED WORKFORCE

8.4. SECURITY CHALLENGES

MARKET LANDSCAPE

9.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

9.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

9.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

INFRASTRUCTURE

10.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

10.2. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

10.3. IT INFRASTRUCTURE

10.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

10.3.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.4. ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

10.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

10.4.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.5. MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

10.5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

10.5.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.6. GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

10.6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

10.6.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

IT INFRASTRUCTURE

11.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

11.2. SERVER INFRASTRUCTURE

11.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

11.2.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.3. STORAGE INFRASTRUCTURE

11.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

11.3.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.4. NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE

11.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

11.4.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

12.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

12.2. UPS SYSTEMS

12.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3. GENERATORS

12.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

12.3.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4. TRANSFER SWITCHES & SWITCHGEAR

12.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

12.4.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.5. PDUS

12.5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

12.5.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.6. OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

12.6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

12.6.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

13.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

13.2. COOLING SYSTEMS

13.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

13.2.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3. RACKS

13.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4. OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

13.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

COOLING SYSTEM

14.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

14.2. CRAC & CRAH UNITS

14.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

14.2.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3. CHILLER UNITS

14.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4. COOLING TOWERS, CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS

14.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5. ECONOMIZERS & EVAPORATIVE COOLERS

14.5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6. OTHER COOLING UNITS

14.6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

COOLING TECHNIQUE

15.1. AIR-BASED COOLING

15.1.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.1.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.2. LIQUID-BASED COOLING

15.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

15.2.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

16.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

16.2. CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT

16.2.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3. INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING SERVICES

16.3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4. ENGINEERING & BUILDING DESIGN

16.4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5. FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION

16.5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6. PHYSICAL SECURITY

16.6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.6.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7. DCIM/BMS SOLUTIONS

16.7.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

16.7.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

GEOGRAPHY

For a detailed table of contents, click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-hyperscale-data-center-market?details=tableOfContents

