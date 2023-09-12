Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $39.69 Billion by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Sep, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe hyperscale data center market is experiencing significant expansion, with a projected value of $39.69 billion by 2028, compared to $28.42 billion in 2022, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.72% from 2022 to 2028, according to a recent market report. The report reveals key highlights and trends shaping the industry's landscape.

Key Highlights:

  • Digitalization and GDPR Drive Hyperscale Development: The rapid digitalization following the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of GDPR have accelerated the establishment of hyperscale facilities throughout Europe.
  • Renewable Energy Initiatives: Major data center operators are actively seeking renewable energy sources, making the Europe hyperscale data center market an attractive destination for global developers. The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, which commits signatories to rely on renewable energy by 2030, has played a pivotal role in this shift.
  • Sustainable Hyperscale Growth: As of October 2022, over 100 companies have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, representing more than 90% of data center capacity across Europe. This pact enhances the sustainability of European data centers.
  • Preferred Regions: Western Europe and the Nordics emerge as favored regions for hyperscale data center development due to the availability of free and air-based cooling, which aids in reducing power consumption.

Key Trends:

  • Artificial Intelligence Adoption: European governments and businesses are actively adopting artificial intelligence (AI). National AI strategies have been developed in countries such as Germany and the U.K., while Spain and Portugal have launched AI-related programs to bolster technological advancements.
  • Sustainability Initiatives: The European Union's efforts to transition to green energy sources and countries like the U.K. and France signing the Paris Agreement have driven operators to shift towards 100% renewable energy. Governments across Europe are increasingly focusing on renewable energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Segmentation Insights:

Electrical Infrastructure:

  • Lithium-ion UPS systems, fuel cells, and natural gas generators are central to the shift toward more efficient and sustainable electrical infrastructure.

Mechanical Infrastructure:

  • Free cooling, zero-water cooling, and liquid cooling are being deployed to meet the increasing workload of AI and HPC applications.

General Construction:

  • Sustainable design and development are driving increased investments in hyperscale facilities, particularly in engineering, design, and installation services.

Geographical Analysis:

  • Nordic and Western Europe remain attractive for hyperscale investments due to the availability of cooling options. Spain and Portugal have also emerged as new destinations for hyperscale data center development.

Key Market Participants:

  • Major cloud players, including Microsoft, Google, and Meta, are significant investors in the Europe hyperscale data center market.
  • Colocation operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and NTT are actively involved in developing hyperscale facilities.

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • ATOS
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • INSPUR
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • MiTAC Holdings
  • NEC Corporation
  • NetApp
  • Pure Storage
  • Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
  • Super Micro Computer
  • Wistron Corporation

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Aermec
  • Alfa Laval
  • Aksa Power Generation
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Condair
  • Climaveneta
  • Cummins
  • D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
  • Daikin Applied
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • ebm-papst
  • EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
  • Enrogen
  • Flaktgroup
  • Grundfos
  • Guntner
  • Gesab
  • HiRef
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Honeywell International
  • Johnson Controls
  • Kohler-SDMO
  • KyotoCooling
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Munters
  • NetNordic
  • Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
  • Perkins Engines
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS)
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
  • Vertiv

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the Europe hyperscale data center market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Europe hyperscale data center market?
3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?
4. What are the key trends in the Europe hyperscale data center market?
5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5u6y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Specialty Cellulose Market Poised to Reach $3.27 Billion by 2029 as Sustainable Packaging Solution Gains Prominence

Asia Pacific Emerges as Dominant Region in the Global Dye Sublimated Apparel Market 2023: Custom T-shirts Lead the Way

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.