Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $39.69 Billion by 2028

The Europe hyperscale data center market is experiencing significant expansion, with a projected value of $39.69 billion by 2028, compared to $28.42 billion in 2022, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.72% from 2022 to 2028, according to a recent market report. The report reveals key highlights and trends shaping the industry's landscape.

Key Highlights:

Digitalization and GDPR Drive Hyperscale Development: The rapid digitalization following the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of GDPR have accelerated the establishment of hyperscale facilities throughout Europe .

The rapid digitalization following the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of GDPR have accelerated the establishment of hyperscale facilities throughout . Renewable Energy Initiatives: Major data center operators are actively seeking renewable energy sources, making the Europe hyperscale data center market an attractive destination for global developers. The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, which commits signatories to rely on renewable energy by 2030, has played a pivotal role in this shift.

Major data center operators are actively seeking renewable energy sources, making the hyperscale data center market an attractive destination for global developers. The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, which commits signatories to rely on renewable energy by 2030, has played a pivotal role in this shift. Sustainable Hyperscale Growth: As of October 2022 , over 100 companies have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, representing more than 90% of data center capacity across Europe . This pact enhances the sustainability of European data centers.

As of , over 100 companies have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, representing more than 90% of data center capacity across . This pact enhances the sustainability of European data centers. Preferred Regions: Western Europe and the Nordics emerge as favored regions for hyperscale data center development due to the availability of free and air-based cooling, which aids in reducing power consumption.

Key Trends:

Artificial Intelligence Adoption: European governments and businesses are actively adopting artificial intelligence (AI). National AI strategies have been developed in countries such as Germany and the U.K., while Spain and Portugal have launched AI-related programs to bolster technological advancements.

European governments and businesses are actively adopting artificial intelligence (AI). National AI strategies have been developed in countries such as and the U.K., while and have launched AI-related programs to bolster technological advancements. Sustainability Initiatives: The European Union's efforts to transition to green energy sources and countries like the U.K. and France signing the Paris Agreement have driven operators to shift towards 100% renewable energy. Governments across Europe are increasingly focusing on renewable energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Segmentation Insights:

Electrical Infrastructure:

Lithium-ion UPS systems, fuel cells, and natural gas generators are central to the shift toward more efficient and sustainable electrical infrastructure.

Mechanical Infrastructure:

Free cooling, zero-water cooling, and liquid cooling are being deployed to meet the increasing workload of AI and HPC applications.

General Construction:

Sustainable design and development are driving increased investments in hyperscale facilities, particularly in engineering, design, and installation services.

Geographical Analysis:

Nordic and Western Europe remain attractive for hyperscale investments due to the availability of cooling options. Spain and Portugal have also emerged as new destinations for hyperscale data center development.

Key Market Participants:

Major cloud players, including Microsoft, Google, and Meta, are significant investors in the Europe hyperscale data center market.

hyperscale data center market. Colocation operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and NTT are actively involved in developing hyperscale facilities.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Europe hyperscale data center market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Europe hyperscale data center market?

3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?

4. What are the key trends in the Europe hyperscale data center market?

5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?

