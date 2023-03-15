Europe Interventional Cardiology Market Report 2023-2029: Featuring Abbott, Boston Scientific, B. Braun, OrbusNeich, Eucatech & More

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interventional Cardiology Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis Europe 2023-2029 - MedSuite - Includes: Coronary Stents, Coronary Balloon Catheters, Coronary Guidewires, and 9 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European interventional cardiology device market reached a valuation of €1.14 billion in 2022. However, it is projected to experience a slight decline during the forecast period, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%, leading to a value of €1.12 billion.

Our comprehensive report suite covers the entire range of interventional cardiology devices available in the European market. This includes coronary stents, coronary balloon catheters, coronary catheters, coronary guidewires, coronary embolic protection devices (EPD), atherectomy and intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) devices, coronary chronic total occlusion (CTO) guidewires, coronary introducer sheaths, coronary vascular closure devices (VCD), diagnostic catheter and guidewires, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters, and optical coherence topography (OCT) catheters.

DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Interventional Cardiology Procedure Volumes in Europe

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each EU Interventional Cardiology Market Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID19 Impact on the Interventional Cardiology Market in Europe

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

PROCEDURE NUMBERS

Coronary artery disease (CAD) presents a range of diagnostic and treatment options due to its multifaceted nature. Angiography continues to be the most frequently performed procedure in interventional cardiology, serving as the gold standard for diagnostic coronary procedures.

In addition to angiography, our report provides an analysis of other interventional cardiology procedures, such as angioplasty (PCI), Saphenous Vein Grafts (SVG) procedures, fractional flow reserve (FFR) procedures, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) procedures, optical coherence tomography (OCT) procedures, and coronary atherectomy procedures.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON EUROPEAN INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY MARKET

In 2022, healthcare restrictions remained relatively relaxed, providing a residual sales boost throughout the year. With most procedure backlogs now addressed, the healthcare sector and market have returned to pre-pandemic trends. While there are still cases of COVID-19, the availability of vaccines and improved healthcare responses have prevented reductions in procedures. However, scheduling challenges persist due to the backlog of cases, particularly in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Germany and France are facing shortages of trained medical staff, alongside more moderate patient backlogs.

EUROPEAN INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY MARKET INSIGHTS

The utilization of drug-eluting products is increasing across various interventional device segments. Clinical evidence suggests that incorporating different drugs into these devices can reduce procedural complications and enhance patient outcomes, resulting in higher market values. As drug-eluting devices are usually priced higher, this trend is expected to further increase their market value.

EUROPEAN INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

The European Interventional Cardiology market was primarily controlled by three companies in 2022 - Boston Scientific, Abbott, and Medtronic. Among them, Boston Scientific emerged as the top competitor in the European market for interventional cardiology devices. Its extensive array of devices and complementary products for interventional cardiology, coupled with its global sales team, has enabled it to maintain its dominant position.

DETAILED MARKET SEGMENTATION

Coronary Stent Market - MedCore - The market is further broken down into segments by:

Device Type: Bare-metal stents (BMS), drug-eluting stents (DES), covered stents and bifurcated stents.

Coronary Balloon Catheter Market - MedCore - The market is also further segmented by

Device Type: Standard PTCA balloons, drug-eluting balloons and specialty balloons.

Interventional Coronary Catheter Market - MedCore - The market is also further segmented by

Device Type: Guiding catheters and extension guide catheters.

Interventional Coronary Guidewire Market - MedCore - The research includes an in-depth analysis of the Interventional Coronary Guidewire market.

Coronary Embolic Protection Device Market - MedCore - The research includes an in-depth analysis of the Coronary Embolic Protection Device market.

Coronary Atherectomy and Intravascular Lithotripsy Device Market - MedCore - This analysis of the market is further broken down by:

Device Type: Mechanical devices and laser devices.

Coronary Chronic Total Occlusion Guidewire Market - MedCore - The research includes an in-depth analysis of the Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Guidewire market.

Coronary Introducer Sheath Market - MedCore - The market analysis is further segmented by:

Device Type: Radial introducer sheaths and femoral introducer sheaths.

Coronary Vascular Closure Device Market - MedCore - The market analysis is further segmented by:

Device Type: Radial VCDs and femoral VCDs.

Diagnostic Coronary Catheter & Guidewire Market - MedCore - The market analysis is further segmented by:

Device Type: Diagnostic Coronary Catheters, Diagnostic Coronary Guidewires, and Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) Guidewires.

Coronary Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market - MedCore - This European market research takes a closer look at the fast-growing Coronary IVUS device market.

Coronary Optical Coherency Tomography (OCT) Market - MedCore - In-depth analysis of the Coronary Optical Coherency Tomography market in Europe .

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: Western Europe ( Austria , Benelux, France , Germany , Italy , Portugal , Scandinavia, Spain , Switzerland , U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria , Croatia , Czech Republic , Greece , Hungary , Kazakhstan , Poland , Romania , Russia , Turkey , Ukraine )

( , Benelux, , , , , Scandinavia, , , U.K.), Central & (Baltic States, , , , , , , , , , , ) Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.

