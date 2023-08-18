Europe Lawn & Garden Watering Market Report 2023: A $1.67 Billion Market by 2028 - Market Adapts to Climate Variability and Expanding Trends

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Lawn & Garden Watering Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Europe lawn & garden watering market is poised for substantial growth, with its value expected to reach approximately $1.67 billion by 2028 from $1.36 billion in 2022, exhibiting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

This comprehensive report offers in-depth insights into consumer purchasing patterns and the adoption trends of lawn & garden watering products across Europe. Within this market, the residential sector stands out as the dominant segment, with a preference for sprinkler systems as the preferred choice of watering products.

Notably, the selection of products varies based on the specific type and purpose of lawns and gardens. In the pursuit of market expansion, key industry players are strategically engaging in agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations with emerging entities, aiming to establish a foothold in the dynamic Europe lawn & garden watering market and gain access to commercially successful product offerings.

Europe has diverse climates that could influence the demand for different irrigation and watering systems. In the UK and several parts of northern Europe, the demand for irrigation systems might be less, while in drier areas such as southern Europe, there might be a greater need for more advanced watering systems.

In European countries, such as the UK and Germany, watering is presently the third largest category, with nearly 50% and 13%, respectively. This is because more millennials are entering homeownership, and the eCommerce-savvy generation is taking on a new set of household hobbies. The growing popularity of gardening among Amazon customers drives growth across various lawn & garden categories.

Well-maintained outdoor spaces are an immense part of European culture, and more consumers are taking this on as a hobby. Brands nowadays have an opportunity to capture the loyalty of young consumers through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

In Europe, online sales channels such as Amazon have been focusing on homeowners' needs. This is due to young consumers buying houses and homeowners shifting their purchasing habits. Lawns and gardens are becoming a major product category for millennials. Millennials account for a massive amount of trust and loyalty toward Amazon.

Water usage is one of the major concerns in the lawn & garden watering industry. Factors such as climate change can have an influence on future household demand. For instance, in the UK, according to experts, it is estimated that household water use is projected to rise by 1% by 2025 and less than 5% by 2050 due to projected longer and hotter summers.

Water conservation is one of the popular trends in European countries. In 2023, there is a ban on hosepipes or sprinklers in several parts of Europe due to less rainfall and drought. The ban restricts the usage of hosepipes or sprinklers; however, rain barrels, watering cans, and buckets can be used to water gardens. This factor may serve as a seasonal hindrance for the market, but it is expected to revert to its normal state during the forecast period.

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Europe lawn & garden watering
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

  • Husqvarna
  • Rain Bird
  • Antelco
  • Hozelock
  • Claber

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Teknor Apex
  • Alfred Karcher
  • Hunter Industries
  • Irritec
  • The Toro Company
  • Blumat
  • Draper Tools
  • Kingfisher
  • Fiskars Group
  • Siroflex

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product (Revenue)

  • Sprinkler Systems
  • Hoses
  • Drip Irrigation Systems
  • Watering Cans
  • Others

Control Type (Revenue)

  • Automatic
  • Manual

Distribution Channel (Revenue)

  • Offline
  • Online

End-user (Revenue)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

