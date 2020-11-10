Europe Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Nov 10, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe lawn mower market report.
The Europe lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The lawn mower market in the UK would realize an incremental growth of over USD 782 million - significant leap in revenue between 2019 and 2025.
- Buoyed by the growing demand for mowers in residential segment, the market is likely to reach around USD 8 billion in 2025, registering CAGR over 5% during the forecast period.
- Registering a healthy growth CAGR over 4%, the walk behind segment will contribute around USD 2 billion incremental revenue during 2019-2025.
- Owing to the growing demand in construction sector, professional landscaping service registers a growth in CAGR over 4% during the forecast period.
- At the country level, the UK contributed the highest revenue over USD 2 billion in 2019.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, fuel type, end-user, blade type, drive type, start type, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 12 key vendors and 55 other vendors
Europe Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation
- In terms of unit shipment, the walk-behind segment dominated the market with a share of approx.—85%. The segment accounts for a higher share than ride-on mowers owing to the low price of walk-behind equipment. The demand for the heavy walk-behind device is expected to grow with the increase in lawns, gardens, and yards across Europe.
- The demand for electric lawn mowers is growing due to low fuel consumption, low noise, and air emissions. Professionals are opting for these machines as they offer uncompromised cutting-edge efficiency. Landscapers are increasingly confident in adding these devices to their fleet as they allow them to shut out the wind, eliminate downtime, charge faster, and decrease exhaust.
- The European lawn mower market is expected to gain ground in the residential segment during the forecast period. Key manufacturers emphasize product development as well as enhancements keeping in view residential end-users. Manufacturers are engaged in offering products, which increase uptime, thereby enabling productivity gains.
Europe Lawn Mower Market by Product Type
- Walk-behind
- Reel
- Self-propelled
- Push
- Hover
- Ride-on
- Standard Ride-on
- Zero-turn
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Robotic
Europe Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type
- Manual-Powered
- Gas-Powered
- Propane-Powered
- Electric-Corded
- Electric-Cordless
Europe Lawn Mower Market by End-user
- Residential Users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses
- Government & Others
Europe Lawn Mower Market by Blade Type
- Cylinder
- Standard
- Mulching
- Lifting
Europe Lawn Mower Market by Drive Type
- AWD
- FWD
- RWD
- Manual
Europe Lawn Mower Market by Start Type
- No start Required
- Keyed Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
Europe Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics
Increase in demand for propane mowers from retailers and contractors can be due to the benefits provided by propane mowers such as clean burning fuel, lower running costs, and low maintenance. For starters, Lawn Butler, an American-based manufacturer, initially purchased a few propane mower products but later switched the entire fleet to propane-fueled mowers. With the addition of propane mowers to its product line, the firm has witnessed benefits such as lack of spills, reduced thefts, and low-operational costs. Propane-fueled mowers fleet need less maintenance. As propane is a renewable source of energy and increases the efficiency of the engine, several landscapers have shown inclination toward the fuel, thereby making it a preferable choice.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Connecting Lawn Mowers with the IoT
- Growing Landscaping Industry
- Increased Demand for Golf Courses
- Growth in Manufacture-led Programs & Initiatives
Europe Lawn Mower Market – Geography
Increasing demand for smart technology devices combined with changing consumer behavior and purchasing power is expected to increase the demand for innovative lawn mowers in the UK market. Also, since artificial grass has become cheaper, it has been used in a wide range of locations such as shaded gardens, carpet urban rooftops and balconies, gardens, schools, and nurseries. Striping the lawn is another tradition in the UK that has been long trending and is expected to grow in the future. The market is witnessing demand for self-propelled cord and cordless mowers as well as striping kits due to lawn styling.
Europe Lawn Mower Market by Geography
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Netherlands
Major Vendors
- Ariens Company or AriensCo
- Briggs & Stratton
- Deere & Company
- Honda Motor Company
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- Techtronic Industries (TTI)
- Textron
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alamo Group
- Alfred Kärcher
- AL-KO
- Altoz
- AGCO
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Black + Decker
- Blount International
- Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)
- Carraro
- Chervon Group
- Cobra Garden Machinery
- Einhell Germany
- Emak Group
- Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
- Excel Industries
- Future Gen Robotics
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Hayter Limited
- Hitachi
- The Hyundai Motor Group
- iRobot
- LG
- Lowe's Corporation
- Makita Corporation
- Mamibot
- McLane Manufacturing
- Mean Green Products
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Moridge Manufacturing
- Ningbo NGP Industry
- Positec Tool
- R&R Products
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Shibaura
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)
- Swisher Acquisition
- The Kobi Company
- Turflynx
- Venture Products
- Volta
- Walker Manufacturing
- Weibang
- Wiper ECOROBOT (NIKO)
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yamabiko Corp (Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- ZIPPER Maschinen
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
