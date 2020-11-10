Europe Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe lawn mower market report.

The Europe lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The lawn mower market in the UK would realize an incremental growth of over USD 782 million - significant leap in revenue between 2019 and 2025. Buoyed by the growing demand for mowers in residential segment, the market is likely to reach around USD 8 billion in 2025, registering CAGR over 5% during the forecast period. Registering a healthy growth CAGR over 4%, the walk behind segment will contribute around USD 2 billion incremental revenue during 2019-2025. Owing to the growing demand in construction sector, professional landscaping service registers a growth in CAGR over 4% during the forecast period. At the country level, the UK contributed the highest revenue over USD 2 billion in 2019.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, fuel type, end-user, blade type, drive type, start type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 key vendors and 55 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-lawn-mower-market-comprehensive-study-strategic-analysis

Europe Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

In terms of unit shipment, the walk-behind segment dominated the market with a share of approx.—85%. The segment accounts for a higher share than ride-on mowers owing to the low price of walk-behind equipment. The demand for the heavy walk-behind device is expected to grow with the increase in lawns, gardens, and yards across Europe .

. The demand for electric lawn mowers is growing due to low fuel consumption, low noise, and air emissions. Professionals are opting for these machines as they offer uncompromised cutting-edge efficiency. Landscapers are increasingly confident in adding these devices to their fleet as they allow them to shut out the wind, eliminate downtime, charge faster, and decrease exhaust.

The European lawn mower market is expected to gain ground in the residential segment during the forecast period. Key manufacturers emphasize product development as well as enhancements keeping in view residential end-users. Manufacturers are engaged in offering products, which increase uptime, thereby enabling productivity gains.

Europe Lawn Mower Market by Product Type

Walk-behind

Reel



Self-propelled



Push



Hover

Ride-on

Standard Ride-on



Zero-turn



Lawn Tractors



Garden Tractors

Robotic

Europe Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

Manual-Powered

Gas-Powered

Propane-Powered

Electric-Corded

Electric-Cordless

Europe Lawn Mower Market by End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Europe Lawn Mower Market by Blade Type

Cylinder

Standard

Mulching

Lifting

Europe Lawn Mower Market by Drive Type

AWD

FWD

RWD

Manual

Europe Lawn Mower Market by Start Type

No start Required

Keyed Start

Push Start

Recoil Start

Europe Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

Increase in demand for propane mowers from retailers and contractors can be due to the benefits provided by propane mowers such as clean burning fuel, lower running costs, and low maintenance. For starters, Lawn Butler, an American-based manufacturer, initially purchased a few propane mower products but later switched the entire fleet to propane-fueled mowers. With the addition of propane mowers to its product line, the firm has witnessed benefits such as lack of spills, reduced thefts, and low-operational costs. Propane-fueled mowers fleet need less maintenance. As propane is a renewable source of energy and increases the efficiency of the engine, several landscapers have shown inclination toward the fuel, thereby making it a preferable choice.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Connecting Lawn Mowers with the IoT

Growing Landscaping Industry

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Growth in Manufacture-led Programs & Initiatives

Europe Lawn Mower Market – Geography

Increasing demand for smart technology devices combined with changing consumer behavior and purchasing power is expected to increase the demand for innovative lawn mowers in the UK market. Also, since artificial grass has become cheaper, it has been used in a wide range of locations such as shaded gardens, carpet urban rooftops and balconies, gardens, schools, and nurseries. Striping the lawn is another tradition in the UK that has been long trending and is expected to grow in the future. The market is witnessing demand for self-propelled cord and cordless mowers as well as striping kits due to lawn styling.

Europe Lawn Mower Market by Geography

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



Belgium



Netherlands

Major Vendors

Ariens Company or AriensCo

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Textron

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alamo Group

Alfred Kärcher

AL-KO

Altoz

AGCO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Carraro

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Future Gen Robotics

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hitachi

The Hyundai Motor Group

iRobot

LG

Lowe's Corporation

Makita Corporation

Mamibot

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft of Mayville

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP Industry

Positec Tool

R&R Products

Schiller Grounds Care

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

Swisher Acquisition

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Venture Products

Volta

Walker Manufacturing

Weibang

Wiper ECOROBOT (NIKO)

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Corp (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

