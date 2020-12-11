Europe Lawn Mower Market Study and Strategic Analysis Report 2020-2025: Convergence with IoT, Intuitive Integration and Collaboration Systems & Voice-Activated Control Systems
Dec 11, 2020
DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2025.
The Europe lawn mower market is witnessing continuous convergence of robotic lawn mowers and the Internet of Things (IoT). The industry is observing a trend toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. The emergence of voice-activated control systems has added an impetus to market growth.
Vendors are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the way robotic lawn mowers recognize obstacles on the lawn by using data such as motor flow, motor speed, acceleration, and direction. Mowing has evolved from trimming grass on flat surfaces to a holistically optimized function that is constantly setting new standards in terms of performance and sustainability. This evolution can largely be attributed to the development of modern-day commercial robotic mowers.
Insights by Geography
The UK lawn mower market is likely to reach close to $3 billion by 2025. The market has reached maturity with a historic investment in lawn development, recording slow growth. However, it is predicted that running projects such as the Growing a Greener Britain crowdfunding site that aims to keep UK communities safe and healthy will keep the lawn mowers industry afloat. The growing abundance of public parks, educational facilities, golf courses, and other commercial spaces with moderate and wide lawn or garden areas is projected to significantly increase the commercial lawn mowers market.
Insights by Vendors
The Europe lawn mower market share is moderately fragmented, with several local and global market players. Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, and The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the lawn mower market.
Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. The acquisition strategy is followed by most players to become industry leaders. Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources.
