Europe Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2019: Market Share is Growing for Signify, Fagerhult, Eglo, Ikea, Trilux, iGuzzini, Disano, Flos, SLV, Xal, Thorpe, Briloner, Trio, Linea Light and Delta Light

The report provides a breakdown of lighting fixtures market in 17 Western European countries by segment (Consumer and Professional lighting fixtures market), by products and applications and by light source (LED, OLED, incandescence, fluorescence, gas discharge).



Countries covered: Austria, Belgium-Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.



Sales data and market shares for over 100 European and International players operating in this area and country data updated to 2018. Activity trend, international trade, product trends: 2013-2018. Macroeconomic forecasts for the next two years.



Financial analysis is based on a sample of over 230 European companies active in the lighting sector and includes profitability ratios (EBITDA, EBIT, ROI, ROE), structure ratios, employment data and per employees' ratios.



The analysis of lighting fixtures distribution channels in Europe covers direct sales and contract, specialist lighting stores, furniture/lifestyle stores and chains, wholesalers, DIY and Hyper stores, e-commerce. A breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel is available for most of the main companies. Short profiles of key influencers for the Contract market, such as architectural offices, free-lance designers, lighting designers, are also provided.



A breakdown of lighting fixtures exports and imports for each European Country considered is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, also considering the performance of the main European companies on extra EU17 markets (Central Eastern Europe, Russia and other CIS Countries, Middle East, Asia and Pacific, North America, Central-South America, Africa).



Lighting fixtures sales by product (consumer/residential lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting, and outdoor lighting) and by European country of destination are provided for the major local and international companies operating in this market. Market shares and short profiles are also included.



Addresses of about 380 European lighting fixtures manufacturers are also provided.



Highlights

In 2018, the production of lighting fixtures in the EU17 countries registered a +1.5% increase, thus reaching a total value of EUR 11,606 million .

As for consumption, a total value of EUR 15.2 billion was recorded in the EU17 countries during 2018 (+1.2% compared to 2017). Growth has been respectively by 0.9% and 1.3% in the consumer and in the professional market.

During 2018, lighting fixtures market in Europe has grown by around 18% in the LED segment while it has decreased by 23% for Conventional lighting sources. Now LED sources are majoritarian also on the Consumer market.

In 2018, the volume of exports reached EUR 10.6 billion , registering a decrease of 1.5% compared to the previous year. Imports of lighting fixtures in Europe reached EUR 14.1 billion in 2018, with a decrease of 1.1% compared to 2017. In 2018, the European trade balance recorded a deficit of EUR 3,575 million , (3,570 million the previous year).

Average EBITDA in the lighting fixtures industry in the EU17 countries is around 10% for the last available year (previously 9%).

In 2018, the top 50 European players account for around 90% of the lighting fixtures production and 55% of the lighting fixtures consumption.

Market share (supply side, including export from Europe to Overseas) is growing for Signify, Fagerhult, Eglo, Ikea, Trilux, iGuzzini, Disano, Flos, SLV, Xal, Thorpe, Briloner, Trio, Linea Light and Delta Light .

LED lighting fixtures weighted just 5% on the overall lighting fixtures market in 2008-2009. In the year 2018 they accounted for around 69% of the overall lighting fixtures market and their share is forecasted by CSIL to grow up to 80% by 2022.

During 2018-2019 the lighting market in Europe is registering dramatic changes in market shares among the top players and a change of growth model: from energy saving, better CRI, LED, to IoT, human-centric lighting, e-commerce, project sales, serviceability.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Basic Data and Activity Trend



Analysis of the lighting fixtures industry (production, consumption and international trade) in Europe as a whole and for each considered country, data 2013-2018 and macroeconomic forecasts up to 2020.

Retrospective assessment on the past 30 years of the lighting fixtures industry and focus on the new technologies that will impact the upcoming years; highlight of some among the main events occurring in the European lighting business since 1990.

Consumer and Professional lighting fixtures market



3. International Trade



Lighting fixtures exports and imports 2013-2018, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin



4. Market Structure



Lighting Fixtures market analysis by segment: residential/consumer lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting; by style (traditional, modern, design); by product type and by destination

Lighting Fixtures market analysis by light sources: incandescence, fluorescence, LED, gas discharge/metal halide, fiber optics. Light sources used in a sample of companies and focus on LED sales of the top 50 companies.

Key drivers for the future: Serviceable lighting, Lighting control systems, LED technology for communicating directly with customer smartphones, Smart Lighting, Li-Fi, Horticulture lighting

Financial results: ROI, ROE, EBITDA and EBIT ratio for a sample of 60 companies; Employment analysis: number of employees, turnover per employee, average cost of employee, cost of employees/turnover for a sample of companies



5. Distribution Channels



Lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel for consumer and professional luminaires: contract and direct sales, specialist lighting stores, lifestyle retailers, electrical wholesalers, DIY stores, e-commerce.



6. Sales by Product and by Country: Major Companies' Market Shares



Lighting fixtures sales, market shares and short profiles of the major European and international companies by segment, product/application and by destination country

Lighting fixtures sales of the major European companies towards extra EU countries (Central Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS countries, Middle East, Asia and Pacific, North America, Central-South America, Africa)



Appendix: Addresses of European lighting fixtures companies interviewed and/or mentioned in the Report

Companies Mentioned



AEC Illuminazione

Artemide

Astro Lighting

Aurora Lighting

Axo Light

Bega

Beghelli

Brilliant

Briloner

Bro

Cariboni

CU Phosco

Dar Lighting

Davide Groppi

Delta Light

Dialight

Dietal

Disano

DW Windsor

Eclatec

Eglo

Erco

Etap

Europhane

Fagerhult

Faro

Feilo Sylvania

Flos

Forma & Funzione

Foscarini

Glamox

iGuzzini

Ikea

Kreon

L&S

LED Group

Led Linear

LEDS-C4

Ledvance

LightMakers

Linea Light

Lival

Lled

Louis Poulsen

Lucibel

LTS Licht

Lumenpulse

Luxiona

Markslojd

Martin Professional

Molto Luce

Nordeon

Nordic Light

Norka

NVC

Occhio

Opple

Osram

Performance in Lighting

Ragni

Regent

RZB

Schrder

Searchlight

Selux

SG Armaturen

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Simes

SLV

Tamlite

Targetti

Thorpe

Tospo

Trato

Trilux

Tulux

V-Tac

Verpan

Viabizzuno

Viokef

Waldmann

Windfall

WOFI

Xal

Zemper

Zumtobel

